Jaime Munguia, Marlen Esparza, Blair Cobbs score wins in El Paso

June 20th, 2021

Sye Williams

Former world champion Jaime Munguia notched yet another stoppage on his record following a beatdown of ex-Gennadiy Golovkin victim Kamil Szeremeta.

Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) successfully defended his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship with a technical knockout against Szeremeta (21-2, 5 KOs).

The fight took place at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center and live on DAZN.

After receiving several rounds of punishment, Szeremeta’s corner called a stop to the fight after the sixth round.

Despite being the mandatory challenger to WBO ruler Demetrius Andrade, Munguia called out another fighter instead.

“I was surprised at his ability to take punishment,” said Jaime Munguia. “He has all my respect because he could take a lot of punishment.

“I was really trying to work my offense in this fight and try different things. Then I began to pressure him and change the distance at which I fought.

“Hopefully, I can fight for a world title at the end of this year. If not, I would like to fight Gabriel Rosado.”

Once pushed as an opponent for Golovkin himself, Munguia is forging a tentative path to become a two-time world title-holder.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya needs to keep Munguia in the win column after losing his best fighter between 160 and 168, Canelo Alvarez.

Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas, captured the WBC Flyweight Championship by defeating Ibeth Zamora (32-7, 12 KOs) Huichochitlan, Mexico.

She won via unanimous decision. Esparza won with scores of 92-97, 94-95, and 94-96.

Welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada, scored the most impressive victory of his career by stopping Brad “King” Solomon (29-4, 9 KOs) of Douglasville, Georgia.

Cobbs ended matters at 2:57 of the fifth round. Highly touted as a future world champion, Cobbs continues to impress on undercards as he prepares for his own headliner.