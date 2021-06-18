“Special fighter” Oscar Valdez extends deal with Bob Arum and Top Rank

Mikey Williams

Oscar Valdez – labeled “a special fighter” – will be staying with Bob Arum as many more glorious nights take place in the coming years.

The undefeated WBC super featherweight world champion, the fighting pride of Nogales, Mexico, has signed a new multi-fight promotional agreement with Top Rank.

Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs), a two-time Mexican Olympian, turned pro with Top Rank following the 2012 London Olympics and continues a partnership that has seen him win world titles in two weight classes and become one of the faces of Top Rank on ESPN.

A former WBO featherweight world champion, the 30-year-old Valdez upset the odds and boxed a brutal masterpiece in his last bout, knocking out Miguel Berchelt in a historic all-Mexican showdown to win the WBC super featherweight world title. Valdez is scheduled to return this fall on an ESPN platform.

Valdez said, “I am proud to be part of the Top Rank family. I want to thank Bob Arum and Todd duBoef for their confidence in my abilities. I will not let them down. I also want to thank my manager, Frank Espinoza, for securing a great deal for me. This is a wonderful moment in my career, and I’m grateful to God for my blessings.”

“It’s a pleasure to promote a young athlete like Oscar Valdez. He is a true gentleman who is grateful for the help we’ve provided, and he works collaboratively with the company for the mutual benefit of both parties,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I have been very fond of Oscar from the moment we signed him, and I am proud of everything he has accomplished. I would like to recognize Frank Espinoza, a fantastic manager who has been integral in helping Oscar reach this point.”

Added Espinoza, “We are ecstatic that Top Rank and Oscar Valdez are continuing what has been a long and successful partnership. Bob Arum and Todd duBoef recognize Oscar as a special fighter with all the characteristics to make him an all-time great. Oscar has the discipline and passion it takes to reach the top levels of the sport. We’re very proud of what Oscar has achieved so far, and we’re confident he will delight boxing fans with more exciting and memorable fights.”

Valdez has been involved in many of this generation’s most savage ring battles, participating in 12-round championship wars against the likes of Genesis Servania and Miguel Marriaga. His March 2018 victory over Scott Quigg represents one of the great feats of fistic courage.

Quigg shattered Valdez’s jaw in the fifth round, and Valdez finished the fight to secure a convincing decision win. After six defenses of his featherweight world title, he moved up in weight and set his sights on Berchelt, considered the top fighter at 130 pounds. As a roughly 3-to-1 underdog, Valdez knocked out Berchelt with a left hook in the 10th round to solidify his place as a modern Mexican great.