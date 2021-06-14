Rio 2016 boxing investigation begins, whistleblower line to open up

AIBA appoints Professor Richard McLaren to investigate Rio 2016 allegations

June 14, 2021 – Lausanne, Switzerland: International Boxing Association (AIBA) has retained McLaren Sport Solution (MGSS), led by Professor Richard McLaren, to conduct a two-phase independent investigation, starting with the refereeing and judging of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games boxing tournament.

The IOC had identified the refereeing and judging of the tournament as an issue in its report which led to AIBA’s suspension.

The commissioning of an independent investigation is the latest step AIBA has taken under the leadership of President Umar Kremlev to address past wrongdoings and implement reforms that will safeguard the sport in the future.

“Boxing was created when rules were introduced to ensure fair fights. Any undermining of those rules is unacceptable. For some time, it has been clear that AIBA could do more in following up on allegations of unfairness. Unfortunately, in order to move to a brighter future, we must now also shine a light on AIBA’s past,” said AIBA President Umar Kremlev.

“The best way to do this is to bring in independent experts to uncover any wrongdoing so that we can learn any lessons that need to be learned and restore confidence. Professor McLaren has an unparalleled track record when it comes to sporting investigations and I encourage everyone in the world of boxing who may have evidence of interest to step forward and share it with McLaren and his team.”

The report on the first stage of the investigation is expected to be released by the MGSS team at the end of August 2021.

Upon completing the first phase of the mandate, Professor McLaren together with his team will work to identify the presence of any acts of corruption carried out by the individuals involved in past administrations of AIBA.

A number of loans and questionable business decisions were previously entered into. While AIBA’s financial integrity and continued solvency have now been addressed, here too there may be lessons to be learned.

A further announcement will be made when a whistleblower line will be set up by MGSS and it is operational. Any individuals who come forward will be guaranteed unconditional confidentiality.