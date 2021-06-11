WBC unveil one-off “Freedom Belt” to commemorate Juneteenth Day

June 11th, 2021

A distinctive new one-off strap is added to the world title clash featuring middleweight ruler Jermall Charlo and Juan Macias Montiel later this month.

Firstly, revealing their thought process behind the prize, WBC chiefs released a statement this week.

It read: “The World Boxing Council has created a special Freedom Belt to commemorate Juneteenth Day, which emancipated slavery in the State of Texas.

“It will be presented to the winner of the bout between WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel on June 19th at the Toyota Center, Houston, presented by TGB Promotions and PBC, Live on Showtime.

“Juneteenth is annually celebrated as a holiday on June 19th throughout the United States.

“This emancipation proclamation originated, due to the announcement of General Order number three, by Union Army General Gordon Granger. It happened on June 19th, 1865, applying to the State of Texas.

“The original overall architect of Emancipation was President Abraham Lincoln. It was enacted by the thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution proclaimed by the US Senate on April 18th1864, followed by the House of Representatives on January 31st1865, and the States themselves on December 6th of that same year.

“Officially, slavery was abolished, but racial prejudice and its odious instrument of segregation remained to be defeated.

“Dr. Martin Luther King led the long, painful, and ultimately successful pacifist campaign that lasted well into the twentieth century.

“Dr. King, who won the Nobel Peace Prize, was assassinated on April 4th, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee.

FREEDOM BELT

“The World Boxing Council Family spans one hundred and seventy nations Worldwide, irrespective of race, color, and creed.

“The winners of the cherished Green and Gold Belt are lauded for their magnificent dedication. Also their wonderful achievements. That is our definition, and it remains our Gold Standard.

“In New York City, the WBC will have an outdoor celebration sponsored by WBC Cares and Gleason’s Gym. Here, under the Dumbo Extension, Grammy Award-winning musician, NabateIsle’s will play when a replica of this magnificent WBC Freedom Belt is presented to the Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem by Borough President Eric Adams.

“The festival will also be commemorating the 40th anniversary of Boxer’s Day, in honor of Joe Louis.

“The Juneteenth Freedom Belt is part of the historic celebration for fundamental rights of Emancipation, underlining the fact that all children, women, and men are born equal.

“Furthermore, it is epitomized by the famous quote of journalist Jimmy Cannon about Joe Louis, which said: “Joe is a credit to his race…The Human Race!”