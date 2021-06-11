Triller throw shade before Floyd Mayweather is told “never fight again”

June 11th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Triller couldn’t resist a dig at Floyd Mayweather after witnessing an exhibition return that failed to capture the imagination of many real boxing fans.

Mayweather came back at 44, didn’t train, and looked below par as he labored to a no-decision that failed to earn him his customary $100 million.

In the aftermath, and pressing on with their next event after distancing themselves from YouTubers, Triller had a jab at the whole Mayweather show.

“See you June 19 for a real boxing event,” they said.

Teofimo Lopez tops the bill next week against George Kambosos Jr., for which Triller paid $9 million during a purse bid.

At the same time – a former participant in one of Triller’s recent Pay Per Views – told Floyd Mayweather to hang up his gloves for good.

Regis Prograis, who fought Ivan Redkach in a ridiculous fight on Triller, gave the “Money” man his advice.

“Dear, Floyd Mayweather, please never fight again.

“You mastered the sport of boxing against elite fighters for over 20 years. You’re one of the greatest fighters to lace up a pair of gloves.

“Now it’s time to walk away into the sunset and never look back,” he added.

More shade came in the form of Dana White. The UFC boss gave an almighty rant when asked about Mayweather by UFC Arabia.

“That wasn’t an (expletive) boxing match,” White pointed out. “As I said before, there’s always going to be a market for that kind of stuff.

“There are always going to be people that are willing to put down fifty bucks to watch that kind of stuff. That’s so far away [from what the UFC does].

“Think about this. Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes. How big do you think that fight would be? It would be huge.

“It would be the most significant [event], but give me an (expletive) break.

“I’m not trying to s— on these other guys,” he continued. “Listen, if you’ve got people that are stupid enough to spend that kind of money, you deserve to take those dummies’ money.

“They deserve it. [Maywweather] went out, fought, and got you to pay fifty bucks. They deserve your money. You’re stupid.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER EXHIBITION

Mayweather said he would probably walk away in the aftermath of the Showtime PPV. However, Showtime signed his YouTube opponent’s brother recently.

The consensus is that Mayweather will plow on with plans for a similar event later this year.