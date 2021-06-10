World Boxing Council Heavyweight Top 40 Ratings – June 2021
The World Boxing Council released their new heavyweight top forty ratings for June with the main voluntary list of potential challengers unchanged.
Only one slight movement took place down towards the bottom end of the list as Joe Goodall moved up one spot to 35.
Everything remains the same as champion Tyson Fury heads towards his defense against Deontay Wilder on July 24.
Fury and Wilder have already met twice, meaning the trilogy encounter will end the saga for good.
Joseph Parker, Luis Ortiz, Michael Hunter, Joe Joyce, Andy Ruiz Jr., and others play the waiting game regarding an opportunity for a future voluntary pick.
In-form contenders Tony Yoka, Filip Hrgovic, and Efe Ajagba will be eyeing a fight against another ranked contender to boost their position.
Otto Wallin, Hughie Fury, and several name boxers stand on the peripheral of those places that mean the title-holder can choose them for a shot at the green and gold strap.
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – JUNE 2021
CHAMPION: TYSON FURY
INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE
1 DEONTAY WILDER USA
2 OLEKSANDR USYK UKRAINE
3 ANDY RUIZ JR. MEXICO/US
4 LUIS ORTIZ CUBA
5 JOSEPH PARKER NEW ZEALAND
6 JOE JOYCE GB SILVER/EBU/BBBOFC/COMM
7 MICHAEL HUNTER USA
8 ALEXANDER POVETKIN RUS
9 EFE AJAGBA NIGERIA/US
10 FILIP HRGOVIC CROATIA
11 AGIT KABAYEL GERMANY
12 TONY YOKA FRANCE
13 FRANK SANCHEZ CUBA AMERICAS *CBP/P
14 CHARLES MARTIN US
15 DERECK CHISORA GB
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
17 Carlos Takam Cameroon
18 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL
19 Otto Wallin Sweden
20 Robert Helenius Finland
21 Adam Kownacki US
22 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
23 Hughie Fury GB
24 Murat Gassiev Russia
25 Simon Kean Canada
26 Michael Coffie US
27 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU
28 Zhilei Zhang China
29 Steven Shaw US
30 Nathan Gorman GB
31 Hussein Muhamed Germany
32 Junior Fa New Zealand
33 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
34 Fabio Wardley GB
35 Joe Goodall AUS
36 Dempsey McKean AUS
37 Oleksandr Zakhozhy (Ukraine/Germany) FRANCOPHONE
38 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
39 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH
40 Joe Cusumano US USNBC