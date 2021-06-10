World Boxing Council Heavyweight Top 40 Ratings – June 2021

June 10th, 2021

The World Boxing Council released their new heavyweight top forty ratings for June with the main voluntary list of potential challengers unchanged.

Only one slight movement took place down towards the bottom end of the list as Joe Goodall moved up one spot to 35.

Everything remains the same as champion Tyson Fury heads towards his defense against Deontay Wilder on July 24.

Fury and Wilder have already met twice, meaning the trilogy encounter will end the saga for good.

Joseph Parker, Luis Ortiz, Michael Hunter, Joe Joyce, Andy Ruiz Jr., and others play the waiting game regarding an opportunity for a future voluntary pick.

In-form contenders Tony Yoka, Filip Hrgovic, and Efe Ajagba will be eyeing a fight against another ranked contender to boost their position.

Otto Wallin, Hughie Fury, and several name boxers stand on the peripheral of those places that mean the title-holder can choose them for a shot at the green and gold strap.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – JUNE 2021

CHAMPION: TYSON FURY

INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE

1 DEONTAY WILDER USA

2 OLEKSANDR USYK UKRAINE

3 ANDY RUIZ JR. MEXICO/US

4 LUIS ORTIZ CUBA

5 JOSEPH PARKER NEW ZEALAND

6 JOE JOYCE GB SILVER/EBU/BBBOFC/COMM

7 MICHAEL HUNTER USA

8 ALEXANDER POVETKIN RUS

9 EFE AJAGBA NIGERIA/US

10 FILIP HRGOVIC CROATIA

11 AGIT KABAYEL GERMANY

12 TONY YOKA FRANCE

13 FRANK SANCHEZ CUBA AMERICAS *CBP/P

14 CHARLES MARTIN US

15 DERECK CHISORA GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

17 Carlos Takam Cameroon

18 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL

19 Otto Wallin Sweden

20 Robert Helenius Finland

21 Adam Kownacki US

22 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

23 Hughie Fury GB

24 Murat Gassiev Russia

25 Simon Kean Canada

26 Michael Coffie US

27 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU

28 Zhilei Zhang China

29 Steven Shaw US

30 Nathan Gorman GB

31 Hussein Muhamed Germany

32 Junior Fa New Zealand

33 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

34 Fabio Wardley GB

35 Joe Goodall AUS

36 Dempsey McKean AUS

37 Oleksandr Zakhozhy (Ukraine/Germany) FRANCOPHONE

38 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

39 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH

40 Joe Cusumano US USNBC