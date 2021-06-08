Andy Ruiz Jr. remains in line for Deontay Wilder PPV – but there’s a catch

June 8th, 2021

FOX

As World Boxing News first reported, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder will meet in a Premier Boxing Champions Pay Per View at the back end of 2021.

Al Haymon has long been an admirer of the fight. An event in which both men have declared their interest in having already been aligned with his company.

Before Wilder won his arbitration and brought the trilogy with Tyson Fury back into play, Ruiz was the number one big name in the frame for “The Bronze Bomber.”

Now, Ruiz has to wait until the result of Fury vs. Wilder III to see where his future lies. If Wilder wins, Ruiz is on course to be his first challenger, provided the Fury saga doesn’t head into a fourth installment.

However, if Wilder loses to Fury for the second time in successful, things become less clear.

ANDY RUIZ JR

Wilder may consider retirement or want a warm-up before Ruiz. Alternatively, the former WBC champion may wish to some time away from the sport to consider his options.

That scenario would leave Ruiz in no man’s land and potentially forced to look elsewhere, maybe even to Fury himself.

Fury will undoubtedly be looking to reignite the Joshua fight later this year if he takes care of Wilder again. But if the AJ fight proves elusive once again, Ruiz is a solid option for Fury in the United States.

Only time will tell how it all pans out after Ruiz got his career back on track with the help of Canelo Alvarez coach Eddy Reynoso.

A recent win over Mexican-American compatriot Chris Arreola went a small way to erase the damage done by Ruiz ballooning in weight before his first title defense against Joshua.

By his admission, Ruiz was unprofessional when surrendering his belts in such a fashion. Finally, however, against Wilder or Fury, “The Destroyer” would get a redemption attempt.

DEONTAY WILDER

As for Wilder, it seems to be all or nothing on July 24. Any victory would be one of the greatest comebacks since, well, Fury. But the one thing he really cannot afford is another stoppage defeat.

Not as finely balanced, the heavyweight drama on offer with Fury vs. Wilder is evident as always through the presence of grudge alone.

Ruiz will be an interested spectator in Las Vegas, that’s for sure.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.