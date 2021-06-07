Badou Jack contemplates cruiserweight move for third-weight title after win

June 7th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Talented veteran Badou Jack has his eyes on a move up to 200 pounds after competing successfully at 175 over the past four years.

In the co-main event to Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition return, the former two-division world champion delivered a dominating fourth-round stoppage of previously unbeaten Dervin Colina in their light heavyweight duel.

Known as a slow starter throughout his accomplished career, Jack came out faster in this fight and was sharp from the outset against the replacement opponent Colina, who stepped in for Jean Pascal after Pascal failed a pre-fight drug test.

Jack’s effectiveness forced Colina to try to hold to stop the incoming attack. Still, he could only use that strategy briefly, as referee Frank Santore Jr. took away points for holding in rounds two and three, warning Colina that one more infraction would end the fight in disqualification.

In round four, Jack landed a straight right hand that put Colina on the mat in the opening minute of the frame.

Colina fought valiantly to stay in the fight, but the body attack from Jack helped him finally earn the stoppage.

A combination to the body put Colina down for the second time, and a counter right hand dropped Colina for a third and final time as the referee halted the fight at 2:57 in the round.

BADOU JACK – CRUISERWEIGHT

“The game plan was just to outbox him,” said Jack. “Everything else will come.

“I hit the body because he was a little soft in the body. But I give him respect. He came out on short notice. But he was supposed to fight next week, and this is a different level.”

“He was trying to hold a lot and survive,” added Jack. “I fight better when I fight better opponents. I was a little sloppy. The world-class fights are when I perform the best.”

Post-fight, Jack stated: “I’m a big guy. I walk around heavy so that I might move up to cruiserweight.

“My goal is to become a three-division champion, and I fight better when I don’t have to cut a lot of weight.”