Floyd Mayweather comeback fails to sell out as YouTuber drops 15lbs

June 6th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Floyd Mayweather’s comeback still has tickets available as the boxing legend approaches his first bout in two and a half years in Miami.

Unlike the current pound-for-pound king, Canelo Alvarez – who Mayweather beat in 2013, this weekend’s Pay Per View has failed to sell out.

That could be a sign of what’s to come, as Mayweather previously predicted he could beat the 4.6 million buy record for Manny Pacquiao.

WBN believes the five-weight champion has no chance at all of doing so.

At the same time, Mayweather’s opponent has lost a total of ten pounds since his last bout, in line with a weight stipulation of 190 pounds.

By his admission, the vlogger usually walks around at 205 pounds. However, he could weigh no more than the agreed mark on Saturday.

They both tipped the scales and faced off for the final time at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino ahead of their blockbuster SHOWTIME PPV event.

Mayweather’s return takes place Sunday, June 6, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Also weighing in at Hard Rock Live was former NFL superstar Chad Johnson and versatile fighter Brian Maxwell who will kick off the pay-per-view telecast in a four-round exhibition bout.

Set to pocket $100 million for facing an opponent who poses no danger to him whatsoever, who can blame Floyd Mayweather for accepting the fight.

It’s similar to the olden days when champions used to pluck a fighter out of the crown and pay him to last more than a couple of rounds with the star.

If his opponent lasts more than two sessions, it’s a win for the glorified gamer.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER WEIGHTS

Main Event Exhibition Bout – 8 Rounds

Floyd Mayweather – 155 lbs.

YouTuber – 189 ½ lbs.

Exhibition Bout – 4 Rounds

Chad Johnson – 179 ½ lbs.

Brian Maxwell – 183 ½ lbs.

Light Heavyweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Badou Jack – 177 lbs.

Dervin Colina – 176.4 lbs.

*Fight is contracted at 177 pounds

Referee: Frank Santore Jr. Judges: Fernando Barbosa (Fla.), Michael Tate (Fla.), Roark Young (Fla.)

Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Jarrett Hurd – 158 lbs.

Luis Arias – 158.6 lbs.

Referee: Christopher Young Judges: John Rupert (Fla.), Mark Streisand (Fla.), Toby Tamarkin (Fla.)

