Floyd Mayweather aiming to preserve 100% knockout ratio in exhibitions

June 6th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Legend Floyd Mayweather is going for the knockout tonight in a bid to preserve his perfect KO record in exhibitions since retirement in 2015.

The 44-year-old has won two contests since leaving the sport in an official capacity after defeating Andre Berto. He left with a 49-0 undefeated benchmark.

In 2017, Mayweather returned for the first of his exhibition bouts against Conor McGregor. Amazingly, the fight was allowed to go on Mayweather’s boxing record after being sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Mayweather halted an out-of-depth UFC star McGregor in ten rounds.

Sixteen months later, “Money” came back again. He blitzed out-weighed and out-gunned kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the opening session.

In a mismatch of the highest proportion, Mayweather dropped the young Japanese fighter three times.

Now, in a third outing on the circuit, Mayweather faces a YouTuber he’s giving 35 pounds to. Nonetheless, Mayweather will look to end it before the final bell.

“I’m happy that we can go out and that someone can get knocked out. When someone can get knocked out, it’s a winner,” said Mayweather.

“I never worry about the height or size. It’s all about the skills. That’s one thing about Floyd Mayweather. I’ve got skills.

“The boxing was the mashed potatoes. I guess these guys now are the gravy. I retired from boxing, but I didn’t retire from entertainment or from making money.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER DESTROY

Former TMT fighter and world champion Ishe Smith believes the vlogger cannot defeat Mayweather.

“Floyd Mayweather, I had always compared to a great chess player who calculated your moves before you made them. Thus, countless opponents of his punch outputs dropped. They spent the entire fight trying to solve an unsolvable puzzle. IQ and actual boxing are two different things,” pointed out Smith.

“Unless Floyd Mayweather is 44 going on 60, he is absolutely going to destroy [this YouTuber].

“These guys have no idea what it takes to be a boxer or the mental aspect of the game. They are YouTube guys, and I’m starting to lose interest in the fact they are even on prime time tv,” he added.