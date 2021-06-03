Canelo “lives in Oscar De La Hoya’s head rent-free” as Charlo joins beef

Oscar De La Hoya stands accused of allowing Canelo Alvarez to “live in his head rent-free” after yet another round of barbs traded between the pair.

The Golden Boy promoter kicked things off with a response to a video posted by Canelo on social media.

In what seemed an innocent clip of Canelo with a youngster showing him some moves, De La Hoya jabbed into the conversation.

“Head up when he throws hooks. On his heels, flat-footed. What else? – Yes, he avoids Charlo,” pointed out De La Hoya.

Where that came from many, speculate it’s down to the fact Canelo left De La Hoya to concentrate on his deals alone.

Ousting the ten-time world champion from a DAZN agreement before re-signing with the streamers hasn’t gone down well.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA PROMISE

But seeing what De La Hoya wrote, Canelo responded by throwing shade back at his former mentor.

“Oh really, you want me to talk? – F ing traitor!

“Do me a favor and go F yourself!”

There’s certainly no love lost between Canelo and De La Hoya just months after they severed ties following years working together.

Regarding De La Hoya’s accusations about Charlo, the current unified 154-pound ruler shed some light on what transpired.

“Listen, IDK if Oscar De La Hoya is lying or not, but in 2014 he promised Gabriel Rosado or me the winner to get Canelo.

“I Won, but he ended up fighting Kirkland. Oscar De La Hoya gotta sick again (sic). How do you go against your own countryman? – Viva Mexico!

Listen idk if @OscarDeLaHoya lying or not, but in 2014 he promised me or @KingGabRosado the winner get @Canelo.. I Won, but he ended up fighting Kirkland, @OscarDeLaHoya Gotta sick again, HOW DO U GO AGAINST YOUR OWN COUNTRYMAN? viva Mexico !!! — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) June 2, 2021

He added: “I’m the 154 twin. But I wanted that fight eight years ago – that ship sailed.

“The road I wanted to take, God didn’t let me. I followed his plan and still made it to a satisfying position in my career and life.”

It seems bringing others into their feud will continue as the bad blood intensifies between two former friends who once built a fighting legacy together.

Rather than reflecting on that achievement, De La Hoya and Canelo get unfathomably linked to fighting each other in the ring.

It’s funny how the tables have turned.