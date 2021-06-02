Undefeated middleweight Andreas Katzourakis, 6-0, trains with Ronnie Shields

June 2nd, 2021

Team Katzourakis

Top Undefeated Middleweight Prospect Andreas Katzourakis, (6-0, 5 KOs), is now training with the renowned Ronnie Shields at his gym, Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, TX, just outside of Houston.

Guided by Split-T Management, the Athens, Greece native is thrilled to work with Shields and the world class athletes who train at the facility including WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo.

“I love working with Ronnie, it’s only been a month but we clicked right away,” said the 23-year-old Katzourakis. “I’m young in my professional boxing career but everyday I’m learning more and really enjoy the city, the atmosphere in the gym and the camaraderie amongst the athletes.”

“I’ve sparred a couple times with Jermall, I know that he has a big fight coming up this month. It’s been a tremendous experience to share the ring with a world champion, there’s so much to learn from him.”

Said Shields, “Andreas has been here about a month and we work very well together. I believe he has the talent and desire to become a world champion. He’s become a true part of our team and is willing to put in the work every day to better himself.”

“He did very good sparring against Jermall and that shows that he’s got the skills and the willingness to challenge himself and get better. I’m very excited for his future.”

Said Brendan Segalas of Split-T Management, “I visited Andreas and Ronnie recently and am truly excited about what can come from this partnership. Ronnie and his team are the best in boxing and have proven time and time again that they can bring the best out of a fighter, most recently with Jermall. Frankly, I’m thrilled with where Andreas is at, he’s in phenomenal shape, and we hope to announce his next fight shortly.”