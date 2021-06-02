Daniel Dubois vs. Bogdan Dinu card finalized for Saturday night

June 2nd, 2021

TOMMY FURY WILL take on the unbeaten Scot Jordan Grant as he bids to clock up half a dozen wins in the professional ranks at the Telford International Arena on Saturday, live on BT Sport.

The 23-year-old Hamilton man, known as ‘The Game’, holds a current record of 2-0, having turned professional in November 2019. ‘TNT’ Fury, 22, has scored four speedy knockout victories in his five pro fights to date.

Fury v Grant is part of the supporting cast to the main event of Daniel Dubois (15-1, 4 KOs) colliding with the Romanian Bogdan Dinu (20-2, 16 KOs) with the WBA Interim heavyweight title belt on the line.

Unfortunately, Marcio Soza – Archie Sharp’s scheduled opponent for his WBO Global super featherweight title fight – tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight will be re-booked for a July date.

Elsewhere on the card, Nathan Heaney (11-0, 5KOs) will have the backing of some 600 fans from Stoke when he battles for a dozen wins as a pro against the Bulgarian Iliyan Markov (6-14-2, 3 KOs) in his second event as a Queensberry middleweight.

Also at 160lbs, Caoimhin Agyarko (8-0, 5 KOs) from Belfast will continue to pick up experience as he moves towards title contention with an eight-rounder against the Mexican Ernesto Olvera (11-6-1, 3 KOs).

The English bantamweight champion Liam Davies (8-0, 3 KOs) – a native of Telford – will have his first fight since signing with Queensberry and goes up against the Bulgarian Stefan Slavchev (11-38-2, 4 KOs) over six rounds.

Super bantamweight prospect Adan Mohamed (1-0) has his second professional fight against Luke Fash (2-59-2) and former amateur knockout artist George Bance makes his professional debut over four rounds at super lightweight.

Coverage from the Telford International Arena begins from 7pm live on BT Sport 1