Daniel Dubois vs. Bogdan Dinu card finalized for Saturday night

RINGSIDE
Tommy Fury Jordan Grant

TOMMY FURY WILL take on the unbeaten Scot Jordan Grant as he bids to clock up half a dozen wins in the professional ranks at the Telford International Arena on Saturday, live on BT Sport.

The 23-year-old Hamilton man, known as ‘The Game’, holds a current record of 2-0, having turned professional in November 2019. ‘TNT’ Fury, 22, has scored four speedy knockout victories in his five pro fights to date.

Fury v Grant is part of the supporting cast to the main event of Daniel Dubois (15-1, 4 KOs) colliding with the Romanian Bogdan Dinu (20-2, 16 KOs) with the WBA Interim heavyweight title belt on the line.

Unfortunately, Marcio Soza – Archie Sharp’s scheduled opponent for his WBO Global super featherweight title fight – tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight will be re-booked for a July date.

Elsewhere on the card, Nathan Heaney (11-0, 5KOs) will have the backing of some 600 fans from Stoke when he battles for a dozen wins as a pro against the Bulgarian Iliyan Markov (6-14-2, 3 KOs) in his second event as a Queensberry middleweight.

Also at 160lbs, Caoimhin Agyarko (8-0, 5 KOs) from Belfast will continue to pick up experience as he moves towards title contention with an eight-rounder against the Mexican Ernesto Olvera (11-6-1, 3 KOs).

The English bantamweight champion Liam Davies (8-0, 3 KOs) – a native of Telford – will have his first fight since signing with Queensberry and goes up against the Bulgarian Stefan Slavchev (11-38-2, 4 KOs) over six rounds.

Super bantamweight prospect Adan Mohamed (1-0) has his second professional fight against Luke Fash (2-59-2) and former amateur knockout artist George Bance makes his professional debut over four rounds at super lightweight.

Coverage from the Telford International Arena begins from 7pm live on BT Sport 1