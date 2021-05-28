Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder brothers clash proposed for July 24 undercard

May 28th, 2021

The fighting siblings of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder could meet in an intriguing fight on the undercard of their trilogy battle on July 24.

Tommy Fury, Tyson’s younger brother, has offered Wilder’s family member Marsellos the chance to face him on the bill in Las Vegas.

It’s looking increasingly likely that WBC World Heavyweight champion Fury will face Wilder for the third time later this summer.

If that happens, young Tommy fancies making it a family double on the undercard by meeting Wilder’s brother Marsellos.

Fury (5-0, 4KOs) is currently wrapping up training for his contest next month with older brother Tyson Fury in Miami.

Once an expected sixth victory is in the record books when Tommy features below the Daniel Dubois vs. Bogdan Dinu headliner in Telford on June 5th, the 22-year-old wants cruiserweight Marsellos next.

“That fight would make headlines. It would be a privilege to fight on Tyson’s undercard and both of us getting victories,” said Tommy.

“I am up for that fight. I’m up for anything. I am over here training, in shape, so whatever comes, I will be ready for whatever comes.

“I’ll have a piece of him. I called him out before, and he never replied.”

DEONTAY WILDER UNDERCARD KO

Marsellos, 32, is looking for a way back to the ring following a damaging defeat on the Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II Showtime card in 2019.

Facing Dustin Long, who was only 1-1-2 when they traded, Marsellos got wiped out in the fourth round after winning all of the previous three sessions.

It was a devastating reverse that set Wilder back in his career, mainly because it was the second time in just seven fights.

William Deets had also stopped Marsellos in January of that same year. Wilder was able to brush off that loss as a fluke occurrence.

Not this time, though. Marsellos has since kept a low profile and focused on his fitness business in the months afterward.

But WBN understands that Marsellos will return to the ring at some point. Whether that’s in the next two months against Fury remains to be seen.