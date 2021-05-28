Deontay Wilder back involved in new Undisputed Heavyweight Tournament

May 28th, 2021

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has managed to put himself back in the mix for the undisputed crown after holding firm on his contract with Tyson Fury.

In the process of stopping Fury from facing Anthony Joshua through a court order, Wilder was able to put a block on the top division belts, becoming one for the first time in twenty years.

Wilder now has the opportunity to regain his WBC title and be the only outlet for Joshua to gain all the marbles at 200-plus pounds fully.

As WBN explained previously, due to mandatories, there’s a tournament format laid out. The previous competition was blown out of the water when Fury and Joshua began negotiations.

If agreed, Fury and Joshua were in a position to shun Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk from challenging them until they fully unified the straps.

Now that Fury vs. Wilder III is on and Joshua has to begin negotiations with Usyk, both Whyte and the Ukrainian are back in play.

Joshua has also expressed his interest in battling Andy Ruiz Jr. for the third time, meaning the Mexican-American is firmly in the frame by 2023.

By beginning this year, it’s hoped a champion will earn his crown in two years.

WBA secondary champion Trevor Bryan is unlikely to feature in the shake-up as Joshua would fight both Usyk and Ruiz before him.

This scenario means Wilder, Whyte, Usyk, and Ruiz can work their way into the mix provided Fury and Joshua don’t get the sanctioning blessing to delay any further stipulations.

PARTICIPANTS

TYSON FURY

The WBC champion can defeat Deontay Wilder before going straight into a fight with Anthony Joshua.

ANTHONY JOSHUA

Linked to facing Oleksandr Usyk or Andy Ruiz Jr., A win over either can lead to Fury.

DEONTAY WILDER

Redemption over Fury is the key to finally landing a battle with AJ or whoever wins his next fight.

ANDY RUIZ JR.

Joshua this summer or potentially Wilder in late 2021 or early 2022 puts Ruiz in the mix by 2023 if he beats either.

OLEKSANDR USYK

Joshua or a vacant title clash may see Usyk as a champion. He must then chase the other belts by 2023.

DILLIAN WHYTE

Whyte has to shock the winner of Fury vs. Wilder as mandatory to be on the road to undisputed.

UNDISPUTED HEAVYWEIGHT TOURNAMENT PATH

Fury vs. Wilder / Joshua vs. Usyk – Winners meet

Fury vs. Wilder / Fury vs. Whyte / Joshua vs. Ruiz / Joshua vs. Usyk [or vice versa for AJ] – Winners meet

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.