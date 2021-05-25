Slick Deontay Wilder fine-tunes his finishing punch for Tyson Fury revenge

May 25th, 2021

Deontay Wilder is working hard on his finishing punch ahead of a WBC heavyweight title trilogy battle with Tyson Fury this summer in Las Vegas.

“The Bronze Bomber” landed a few massive rights on a post shared by new trainer Malik Scott via his Instagram page.

Scott, who took over from Mark Breland, believes Fury will face revenge when he squares up to Wilder for the third time in two and a half years.

“The same energy must be kept after retribution is served. Thanks in advance,” stated Scott, who called himself “The Odd Guy.”

He added later: “Firing on all cylinders,” in the second helping of early camp footage.

Wilder hopes to regain his position as a green and gold belt holder following a five-year reign between 2015 and 2020.

Their first collision in December 2018 saw “The Gypsy King” down twice in the fight, badly in the final round, as Wilder thought the battle was over. Somehow, Fury made it to his feet and earned a creditable draw.

They ran it back fourteen months later, and it was a completely different story. Fury pummeled Wilder into a seventh-round submission by his corner.

DEONTAY WILDER PERSONA

Since losing his strap to Fury in an uncharacteristic performance at the MGM Grand last year, Wilder gave out two separate personas.

One was a seething and bad loser who used any excuse he could to deflect from his loss. The other displayed a dignified silence as mediation led to an eventual ruling on May 17th.

Six days later, they handed in signed contracts on both sides. The build-up promises to be fierce, as were the previous two bouts.

Organizers will choose a venue for the clash from the three major sites in Nevada. The T-Mobile Arena, Allegiant Stadium, and the stage of their last encounter.

More details will come soon.