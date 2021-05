Josh Taylor makes huge move in updated Pound for Pound Rankings

May 23rd, 2021

Mikey Williams

New undisputed super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor has made a massive leap in the newly-updated WBN Pound for Pound Rankings list for May 23rd of 2021.

The Scot, who became the first four-belt holder from the United Kingdom since heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis, climbed to number four in the ratings.

Taylor defeated former top twenty positioner Jose Ramirez via a unanimous decision, winning through two knockdowns in a close fight.

“The Tartan Tornado” is now only below fellow-undisputed holder Teofimo Lopez, unified welterweight ruler Errol Spence and the all-conquering Canelo Alvarez.

He’s also in the shake-up for WBN Fighter of the Year once again.

Making up the top ten is Naoya Inoue, who keeps his place at number five. Tyson Fury, who drops to sixth.

They are both followed by Terence Crawford, Juan Estrada, Manny Pacquiao, and Oleksandr Usyk.

Ramirez falls a few places down to 23rd on the table.

WBN POUND FOR POUND TOP 50 (May 2021)

#1 CANELO ALVAREZ

#2 ERROL SPENCE

#3 TEOFIMO LOPEZ

#4 JOSH TAYLOR

#5 NAOYA INOUE

#6 TYSON FURY

#7 TERENCE CRAWFORD

#8 JUAN ESTRADA

#9 MANNY PACQUIAO

#10 OLEKSANDR USYK

#11 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

#12 VASYL LOMACHENKO

#13 ROMAN GONZALEZ

#14 GERVONTA DAVIS

#15 ANTHONY JOSHUA

#16 KAZUTO IOKA

#17 MIKEY GARCIA

#18 OSCAR VALDEZ

#19 SHAWN PORTER

#20 LEO SANTA CRUZ

#21 KOSEI TANAKA

#22 SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI

#23 JOSE RAMIREZ

#24 DEONTAY WILDER

#25 ARTUR BETERBIEV

#26 JERMELL CHARLO

#27 JERMALL CHARLO

#28 REGIS PROGRAIS

#29 GARY RUSSELL JR.

#30 NONITO DONAIRE

#31 EMANUEL NAVARRETE

#32 ANDY RUIZ JR.

#33 WANHENG MENAYOTHIN

#34 DANIEL JACOBS

#35 KEITH THURMAN

#36 DMITRY BIVOL

#37 DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

#38 GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX

#39 KENSHIRO TERAJI

#40 DAVID BENAVIDEZ

#41 MIGUEL BERCHELT

#42 MAIRIS BRIEDIS

#43 BRANDON FIGUEROA

#44 MURODJON AKHMADALIEV

#45 JERWIN ANCAJAS

#46 JAMEL HERRING

#47 GILBERTO RAMIREZ

#48 HIROTO KYOGUCHI

#49 JOHN RIEL CASIMERO

#50 BRIAN CASTANO

WBN’s ratings are World title wins, multi-weight titles, opponents’ caliber, and manner of victories.

Longevity and activity in a calendar year heed consideration for the Pound for Pound list. Skill comes with the ability to compile all those things.