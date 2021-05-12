Eddie Hearn reveals financial security issue despite two Fury vs AJ dates

May 12th, 2021



Promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted that there are specific sticking points with the monetary aspect of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua despite naming two possible dates.

The Matchroom boss caused a frenzy of media outlets claiming the heavyweight clash was a done deal despite WBN knowing the fight is not by a long shot.

Hearn does know which venue he wants and has August 7th or 14th in mind, but Fury and his team are yet to agree on the financial package to the fullest extent.

Until this gets resolved, there’s no event to speak of whatsoever. You can name all the dates and venues you like. It doesn’t mean the fight is on.

SECURITY

Fury and his team have had issues with the security of funds from investors since day one. However, Hearn was keen to state that there was no problem.

The Essex man cited a lack of experience working in the region from Fury and his handlers. It’s helping to heighten their reluctance to rubberstamp the deal.

“I wasn’t just intending to take a punt on it,” said Hearn to Sky Sports News when assuring everyone he’s in complete control of the agreement with Saudi investors.

“It’s a lot of money, and we’ve done this before. We did the Andy Ruiz fight in Saudi Arabia,” he pointed out.

On how it all gets resolved before yet another deadline this week, Hearn concluded: “We know the magnitude of the people we are dealing with here.

“We’re probably a little bit more comfortable than they are because they are new to this. I get that, so we have to make them comfortable.

“Of course, financially, we need to make sure that everything is in order, everything is secure.”

EDDIE HEARN PERSUATION

Even Hearn’s biggest-name UK fighter has grown tired of the situation as Joshua, like Fury, waits around almost six months despite both men signing off on a 50-50 split.

In terms of where we go from here, that’s down to how fast Hearn can persuade his counterparts Bob Arum and Frank Warren that the money is guaranteed.

Until that time comes, there is no Fury vs. Joshua to speak of yet. Fingers crossed it gets done this week.

