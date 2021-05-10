WATCH: Canelo cusses out “begging” challenger in hilarious English rant

Ed Mulholland

Canelo Alvarez took particular criticism in some quarters after failing to learn English despite being the number one face in the sport. Well, certainly not anymore.

In a clear case of learning the cus words first, the unified ruler went surprisingly hard at Cowboys Stadium during his latest money-spinning event.

Speaking English more than he’s ever done before during fight week, it was the post-fight press conference where his new tones came even more to life.

With a harsh Mexican accent accompanying his newly acquired language, the 30-year-old hilariously went in on contender Demetrius Andrade.

Alongside his father, Andrade berated Canelo, only to be informed, “he was a horrible fighter” and “had fought with nobody” on either side of using his new favorite word.

It begins with “f” and ends with a “k.”

Sounding like an Italian godfather at times, Canelo commanded the room and threatened to “f— them both out.”

It’s thought he meant “up,” but it was still a reasonable effort.

Andrade is a two-time world title-holder in his own right. He turned up to the fight boasting a t-shirt saying both Canelo and Billy Joe Saunders wouldn’t fight him.

CANELO EXAMPLE

That didn’t go down well with Canelo, who made an example of him in front of the media.

Accusations “Boo Boo” begged for the fight soon followed, though. Even some of his fellow boxers questioned the call-out timing.

Everybody knows the P4P king wants Caleb Plant next before Gennadiy Golovkin could then come back into the equation for Cinco de Mayo 2022.

The situation leaves Andrade firmly out of the picture. Even more so after Saturday night’s exchange.

Canelo is currently on top of the world after a crushing win over Saunders. Judging by the way he carried himself over the weekend, he knows it.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.