WATCH LIVE STREAM: Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders undercard

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders undercard from Cowboys Stadium in Texas.

MAIN CANELO PPV BILL

Alvarez and Saunders clash on a huge night of action in Texas with a stacked undercard supporting the mammoth main event, with Elwin Soto (18-1 12 KOs) defending his WBO World Light-Flyweight title against Katsunari Takayama (32-8 12 KOs).

Kieron Conway (16-1-1 3 KOs) defends his WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title against Souleymane Cissokho (12-0 8 KOs).

Eddy Reynoso trained Cuban Heavyweight Frank Sanchez (17-0 13 KOs) meets Nagy Aguilera (21-10 14 KOs).

Mexican-American talent Marc Castro (2-0 2 KOs) fights on his third Canelo undercard.

Castro’s old amateur foe Keyshawn Davis (2-0 2 KOs) faces Jose Antonio Meza (6-4 1 KO) over six rounds.

It’s a family affair on the night with Keyshawn’s brother Kelvin Davis (1-0 1 KO). He fights for the second time in the paid ranks.

Mexican Welterweight Christian Alan Gomez Duran (19-2-1 17 KOs) celebrating Cinco De Mayo weekend over eight rounds.