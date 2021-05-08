WATCH LIVE STREAM: Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders undercard

Watch the live stream of undercard action from the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders undercard from Cowboys Stadium in Texas.
Fans can view preliminary action below.
Alvarez and Saunders clash on a huge night of action in Texas with a stacked undercard supporting the mammoth main event, with Elwin Soto (18-1 12 KOs) defending his WBO World Light-Flyweight title against Katsunari Takayama (32-8 12 KOs).
Kieron Conway (16-1-1 3 KOs) defends his WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title against Souleymane Cissokho (12-0 8 KOs).
Eddy Reynoso trained Cuban Heavyweight Frank Sanchez (17-0 13 KOs) meets Nagy Aguilera (21-10 14 KOs).
Mexican-American talent Marc Castro (2-0 2 KOs) fights on his third Canelo undercard.
Castro’s old amateur foe Keyshawn Davis (2-0 2 KOs) faces Jose Antonio Meza (6-4 1 KO) over six rounds.
It’s a family affair on the night with Keyshawn’s brother Kelvin Davis (1-0 1 KO). He fights for the second time in the paid ranks.
Mexican Welterweight Christian Alan Gomez Duran (19-2-1 17 KOs) celebrating Cinco De Mayo weekend over eight rounds.