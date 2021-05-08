No surprise if Mike Tyson is sanctioned for a heavyweight title shot at 54

@miketyson

Mike Tyson gaining sanction for a world heavyweight title shot at the age of 54 would come as no surprise given recent decisions in the top division rankings.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” has been handed the opportunity to challenge WBA secondary ruler Trevor Bryan by his former promoter Don King.

Now, given that the WBA was declassified by WBN for their previous rating disasters, like allowing Bermane Stiverne to fight for that very same belt despite no win in five years, who would be caught off guard by a shot at the strap for Tyson?

The answer? – Nobody.

Tyson vs. Bryan could honestly happen, and that’s a hard thing to admit about the sport. Worse things have happened and will happen in the future.

Sergio Martinez, who made a comeback last year and is currently 46 years old, is ranked number four by the WBA at middleweight.

“Maravilla” hadn’t fought for six years prior and has defeated boxers with six and seven losses on their record, respectively. Not exactly world-beating form.

But somehow, the WBA believes he’s the fourth-best in the world at 160 pounds.

Therefore, this kind of mind-boggling situation could rear its head in the top division, no problem at all.

MIKE TYSON OFFER

The question now is, will Mike Tyson accept the offer?

Bryan was so confident when revealing the chance for Tyson that he stated he wanted Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua afterward.

Coming from a “champion” who beat two fighters with four wins from 48 contests on their record to gain an “interim” title shot, it’s hard to imagine either Fury or Joshua being interested.

For sheer exhibitionism in a time of exhibitions, Tyson vs. Bryan makes sense – especially to opportunist King, who loves to put on a show that turns heads.

LEWIS vs. TYSON II

Silent on the matter since WBN broke the news last week, Tyson is still linked to facing old foe Lennox Lewis in September.

There’s the potential to delay Lewis until a later time. However, Tyson stands to make more money from facing his old foe than going for an unlikely title shot.

Tyson vs. Bryan with Lewis in the co-feature could work. Although if the wheels are already in motion for Lewis vs. Tyson II, Bryan will likely meet another also-ran opponent.

The winner of Mahmoud Charr vs. Christopher Lovejoy would be the first port of call.

