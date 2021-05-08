The night Floyd Mayweather “proved he was The Best Ever”

Naoki Fukuda

Floyd Mayweather became “The Best Ever” on May 2nd of 2015 as the five-weight undefeated boxing champion defeated Manny Pacquiao.

That’s the view of long-time right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe, who even predicted it would happen before they fought over six years ago.

Sadly, the build-up and the process of actually getting both in the ring was a painful one. When it happened, the consensus was they were past their prime.

Mayweather saw Pacquiao not only as a cash cow but the cherry on top of his legacy. Taking the stand to state his case, Ellerbe outlined their mission.

“The worldwide attention and interest in this event have been unbelievable, and Floyd and Manny deserve it,” said Ellerbe.

“Las Vegas has a rich history of hosting the biggest and best fights in the sport. Over the years, Floyd Mayweather has made the MGM his home.

“This will be his 11th consecutive fight at MGM Grand and the 14th in his career.”

On complaints about the length of time, it took the fighters to step inside the ropes. Finally, Ellerbe added: “There are two great fighters that will be fighting on Saturday night.

“The focus needs to be on the fighters, no one else. The focus is on the fighters on Saturday night.

“On May 2, Floyd faces another huge challenge in fellow world champion Manny Pacquiao, in a fight that the whole world is waiting to see.

“Once again, Floyd is out to prove that he is The Best Ever, and I know he will on Saturday night.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER TBE

Of course, Ellerbe was correct, but not without a dampener on events. Floyd saw out a textbook points win. However, Pacquiao threw a final spanner in the works.

At the post-fight press conference, the Filipino Senator poured cold water over the win, giving his fans ammunition to use against Mayweather forever.

Stating he fought with a shoulder injury throughout the fight, Pacquiao looked to make sure a rematch took place. Floyd Mayweather didn’t take the bait.

Now, six years on, the pair are further away than ever from meeting in a professional contest again. With the exhibition circus raging, you can never rule out a second installment completely.

Ellerbe considers Mayweather “TBE” – of that. There is no doubt. The only trouble is how many agree with him?

There’s a solid argument to “TBDE” (The Best Defensive Ever), but the debate will rage on for decades to come.