World Boxing Council Bridgerweight history to be made on May 21st

World Boxing Council chiefs have sanctioned a clash between DMITRY KUDRYASHOV and EVGENY ROMANOV in a historic event later this month.

The first Bridgerweight fight in Boxing history will take place on May 21st as the WBC inaugurated Boxing’s long-awaited weight class, allowing for smaller Heavyweights to compete in a 224 LB/101.60 KG weight class.

As modern Heavyweights like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua continue to grow bigger and bigger, it became a common sight to see Heavyweight match-ups with 50+ pound disparities, essentially putting in smaller Heavyweights with fighters that are, in reality, 3 or 4 weight classes bigger.

The Bridgerweight division will solve this issue, putting together smaller Heavyweight fighters, resulting in the heavy-punching power of the Heavyweight division, but with more focus on agile and athletic fighters.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL

The first bout will a world title eliminator for the WBC Bridgerweight Title. It will feature one of Boxing’s hardest-hitting punchers/KO artists in DMITRY KUDRYASHOV (24-3, 23 KO), who will take on the undefeated EVGENY ROMANOV (15-0, 11 KO).

Both fighters are well-known as come-forward action fighters, and KUDRYASHOV has a reputation for being one of Boxing’s most entertaining fighters.

Furthermore, it is a guarantee that fight fans will receive a fantastic fight on May 21st.