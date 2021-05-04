George Acosta discusses televised debut vs Gadwin Rosa this Friday

Kyte Monroe

Thompson Boxing Promotions’ super featherweight prospect, George “El YuYu” Acosta (11-1, 1 KO), is scheduled to make his televised debut against Gadwin Rosa (11-1, 9 KOs), on Friday May 7, 2021.

On the line will be the WBA Regular World Title. The 10-round bout, promoted by All Star Boxing, will air live on Telemundo. Check your local listing for programing.

Acosta, who is training with coach Jeff Flotree at the Maywood Boxing Gym in Southern California, gives his thoughts on his matchup with Rosa, training camp, fighting in his first 10-round bout, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’m in great shape as I just fought in April, so training camp has just continued on from my last fight. I’ve been sparring with a lot of good fighters and my coach Jeff Flotree has been pushing me to my limit. This will be my first 10-rounder and I’m confident I can go the distance if I have too.

On his matchup with Gadwin Roas:

“Rosa and I are at a crossroad in our careers. We both need to win to take everything to the next level. I know he has a lot of power, so I’ll be looking to counter all his power punches. I believe I have the superior boxing skills to come out on top. This will be a very difficult fight, but I’m convinced I’ll be victorious.”

On fighting for the WBA Regular World Title:

“It’s this type of opportunity that a fighter always dreams of when we first start boxing. I’ve been waiting for a big fight and now its here. I going to take full advantage of this moment. I want to thank my promoter Thompson Boxing for always having my back. Kenny and Alex a great people and it will be a special moment to bring home this belt for them.”

On making his televised debut on Telemundo:

“Telemundo has been a staple network for boxing, giving us fighters a platform to showcase our talent to the masses for many years. The fans will see me at my best and I’m looking forward to a great night of boxing. This is my time to shine.”