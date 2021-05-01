Chris Arreola steals the weigh-in show despite Andy Ruiz Jr. losing 54lbs

Sean Michael Ham

Confirmation that Andy Ruiz Jr. had shed an unbelievable fifty-plus pounds came when the heavyweight stepped on the scales this Friday.

The former unified champion dropped from a career-heavy 310 pounds when he entered the gym in early 2020 to a trimmer 256 pounds at the weigh-in.

Ruiz is now under the guidance of Canelo Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso. He looks in fantastic shape compared to what he was against Anthony Joshua in 2019.

All-Action Heavyweight Chris Arreola also tipped the scales in tremendous shape as he weighed a career-lightest 228 pounds ahead of the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown on

Saturday night.

Premier Boxing Champions and TGB Promotions said: “Former unified heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and all-action heavyweight Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola hit the scales Friday.

“They showed off the tremendous amount of work they’ve put into preparing for their FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown taking place Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“This fight isn’t about weight. It’s about the Mexican pride of Andy Ruiz Jr. and Chris Arreola and their desire to show up and give their fans a great performance,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Both Andy and Chris are as prepared as they’ve ever been, and it’s going to be exhilarating to see who comes out on top. Everyone should tune in to this one tomorrow night.”

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Chris Arreola weights:

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Chris Arreola – 12 Rounds, WBA Heavyweight Title Eliminator

Ruiz: 256 lbs

Arreola: 228.6 lbs

Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Abel Ramos – 12 Rounds, WBA Welterweight Title Eliminator

Figueroa: 146.4 lbs

Ramos: 146.6 lbs

Sebastian Fundora vs. Jorge Cota – 12 Rounds, WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator

Fundora: 152.8 lbs

Cota: 153.4 lbs

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Javier Molina – 10 Rounds, Welterweights

Ramos: 150 lbs

Molina: 149.2 lbs