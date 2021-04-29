“Andy Ruiz Jr. will regain world heavyweight championship”

Sehun Han

According to Canelo Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso, Andy Ruiz Jr. will regain the world heavyweight championship one day.

The prediction comes ahead of the Mexican-Americans ‘ return to the ring this weekend. Reynoso, who has helped Ruiz lose 60 pounds in weight, believes it’s just a matter of time.

Ruiz lost to Anthony Joshua in a disappointing effort back in December 2019. Since then, Ruiz ballooned in weight even more to 310 pounds.

Now, boasting a trimmer physique approaching 250 pounds, Ruiz faces Chris Arreola on Pay Per View.

Reynoso has tried to instill new values into Ruiz to cut out old habits.

“The most important thing for Andy is the discipline and his mentality,” explained Reynoso. “Those are the main aspects we’ve been working on now.

“From there, we have the building blocks to get better every day with everything we want to do

“The talent and intelligence have always been there for Andy. It’s a pleasure to work with him. He’s done everything I’ve asked of him so far.

“I’m excited about this fight. You’re going to see a new Andy Ruiz Jr., both physically and mentally.

“You’re going to see him become champion again. I can’t wait for this step on May 1.

“It’s going to be a tough fight against Arreola. These are two fighters who had the same upbringing. There’s going to be nowhere to hide in the ring.

“They’re going to bring out the best in each other.”

HEAVYWEIGHT CHANCE

Adding his thoughts, Ruiz pointed out that he knows his forthcoming foe well from their younger days.

“Chris and I sparred when I was 16-years-old,” he pointed out. “We’ve both had the same dreams and the same vision.

“We’ve had great careers. My dad has always said that we were going to fight one day, and now it’s right around the corner.”

Ruiz vs. Arreola will see former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz, Jr. battle all-action heavyweight Chris “The Nightmare’’ Arreola.

The main event of an all-Mexican boxing extravaganza on Saturday, May 1, is headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.