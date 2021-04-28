Canelo vs. Saunders misses out on pandemic global attendance record

Promoter Eddie Hearn couldn’t hide his delight when gaining the green light to stage Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders in front of many fans in Texas.

The event, set for May 8th, will be the biggest boxing attendance for some time.

Hearn hoped to stage a global pandemic attendance record of up to 70,000, although that feat has been overhauled before the first bell.

Sky Sports recently confirmed that a rugby event took that chance away from Canelo vs. Saunders next month.

“A crowd of 78,113 packed into the MCG on Sunday. It’s the highest attendance at a sports stadium anywhere in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said.

CANELO EVENT

Now, Hearn will have to be content with holding the record for the most fans in the United States. The country with the worst death toll worldwide.

Cases are staying steadily down in Texas despite opening up earlier than everyone else. A promising sign when it comes to the safety of those who attend.

The Matchroom boss is expecting a thrilling night of action.

“The pre-sale numbers were fantastic. I am sure that on Cinco de Mayo weekend, we’re going to have a full house to watch this massive unification fight,” said Hearn.

“It’s great to be able to stage a fight of such substantial global significance to the home of the Dallas Cowboys. To fill that wonderful stadium with fans.

“We’re going to be putting on a night that those lucky enough to be in there will never forget.”

Canelo and Saunders put their respective super-middleweight titles on the line to decide who walks away with the majority of belts at 168.

The winner could then battle IBF ruler Caleb Plant later in the year.