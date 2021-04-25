Ryan Garcia earns outpouring of love following mental health decision

Hoganphotos / Golden Boy

Boxing champion Ryan Garcia has the full support of the sport’s community after making the brave decision to postpone his next fight.

Garcia was due to face Javier Fortuna on July 9th but said he needed time away for his “own health and well-being.”

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman and the WBC have since offered Ryan Garcia their support.

They said: “The WBC endorse his decision to attend to his personal issues. We are now, as always, in his corner.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unimaginable problems to us all. He, like the rest of humanity, has been dramatically affected.

“With Mental Health Awareness Month coming in May, the WBC will work diligently to reinforce its awareness program worldwide.

“Ryan’s courageous decision to step aside at this time has emphasized the fact that no one is exempt from the impact of this global crisis.

“We honor Ryan’s choice as a champion of wellness. We consider him an inspiration to others who suffer in silence.

“When appropriate, The WBC will be ready with full support for Ryan’s return to the ring.”

Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya, added: “The health of our fighters is of the utmost importance to us at Golden Boy.

“We wholeheartedly support Ryan Garcia and wish him the best during this time.”

The health of our fighters is of the utmost importance to us at Golden Boy. We wholeheartedly support Ryan Garcia and wish him the best during this time. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) April 24, 2021

RYAN GARCIA FOE

Even his opponent, the two-time world champion Javier Fortuna, his promoter Sampson Lewkowicz and their entire team sincerely wished the lightweight contender a speedy recovery.

Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) and Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) were to have faced off in a July 9 blockbuster showdown streamed live on DAZN.

However, Garcia announced to his 8.6 million followers that he is withdrawing from the fight to recuperate his health and wellbeing.

“I wish Ryan Garcia a speedy recovery,” said Fortuna. “There are things more important than fighting. I hope he can recover quickly.

“We can reschedule our fight for a time when I can face and beat a 100% prepared version of Ryan Garcia.”

Fortuna, rated #2 by the WBC and the #6 135-lb fighter in the world by Ring Magazine, says he’s not sure yet if he’ll be facing a different opponent next.

“At the end of the day, your health is what truly matters,” added Lewkowicz.

“I commend Ryan Garcia for having the courage to admit he needs to focus on his life away from the ring.

“We will be ready to reschedule when he is. Our whole team wishes him well.”