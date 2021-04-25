Boxing’s best knockout streak is over despite four knockdowns

Mikey Williams

Super Middleweight star “The Chosen One” Edgar Berlanga couldn’t keep up the best knockout record in the sport, but not for want of trying.

Despite going past the opening round for the first time, Berlanga improved his superb C.V. to 17-0, with 16 KOs.

“The streak” is no more, but Berlanga is still undefeated.

Berlanga, who had 16 consecutive first-round knockouts entering the night, was extended the eight-round distance by Demond Nicholson.

He dropped Nicholson four times en route to the near-shutout, and the reading of the scorecards was academic.

Berlanga knocked down Nicholson with a left hook in the second round. He followed that up with a right hand in the third round. Then a left hook in the fifth round.

Finally, a right hand just before the bell sounded to end the eighth.

Berlanga scored a unanimous decision victory.

Nicholson saw his record altered to 23-4-1, 20 KOs courtesy of scores reading 79-68 and 79-69 twice for Berlanga “The Banger.”

KNOCKOUT STREAK

Top Rank commented afterward that “There is a first time for everything,” regarding the points win as Berlanga looks forward to competing without the pressure of going to an early KO.

Berlanga said: “I feel amazing. It’s kind of fu—- up I had to go to the judges with all the people here. I know they wanted a first-round knockout. But I enjoyed getting the experience.

“It was an awesome experience for me. I caught him with an amazing shot at ten seconds of the last round. I wanted to get him out!

“But I didn’t, but I got the experience, especially in front of my Puerto Rican people. It was good.”

The 168-pound division is already on notice regarding Berlanga, a fighter set to compete with the top names by 2022.

All the talk of a knockout run is over, and Berlanga can knuckle down to preparing himself for whoever is next over the summer.

A reported return to Las Vegas is on the cards as early as June for the big-punching star.