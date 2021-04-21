“Ryan Garcia never wanted Gervonta Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or me!”

Ed Mulholland

Devin Haney has accused Ryan Garcia of name-dropping Gervonta Davis and Manny Pacquiao despite having no intention of facing either.

“The Dream” is disappointed in Garcia for calling out both only to see Davis and Pacquiao fall apart before they began.

Haney spoke ahead of his clash with Jorge Linares on May 29. He also discussed his ongoing failed WBC mandatory fight with Garcia.

Devin spoke with Ak & Barak to celebrate the launch of the new global entertainment show, “The DAZN Boxing Show.”

It premiered this week on DAZN.

Blasting Garcia for his actions, Haney said: “Me and my team knew that Ryan Garcia was all cap. We knew that he didn’t want to fight me.

MANNY PACQUIAO

“He didn’t want to fight Tank (Davis). He didn’t want to fight Manny Pacquiao. It was just it was all promotion.

“And only time will tell what’s going on, and as everyone can see that he’s ducking me. Why fight for another mandatory when you could be fighting for a world title?”

Turning his attention to Linares, who Haney will face in Las Vegas on May 29, he added: I’m very happy to be having someone with a name, someone who’s credible.

“Some fans think that he actually could win the fight. So it feels good to go in there. I have a few butterflies and go in there with a little with a chip on my shoulder.

“I have something to prove something and show the world.”

Linares made some comments Haney took exception to. Haney responded: “No fighter is going to go in there and say “he’s 100% ready for me”.

“I think that it’s a 50/50 fight, and of course, he’s going to say that I’m not ready.

“No one knows if you’re ready until that time comes. When that time comes, I’ll show the world.”

The DAZN Boxing Show is a one-stop shop for all things boxing. The daily talk show combines opinionated discussions, insider reporting, and compelling interviews with the biggest names in the boxing world to entertain fans worldwide.

Ak & Barak host the show. It includes regular appearances from Eddie Hearn, Chris Mannix, and Sergio Mora.