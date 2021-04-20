Super-welterweight moves up to claim historic WBC heavyweight title KO

Hannah Gabriels created history when she moved up from super-welterweight at 154 pounds to win the WBC heavyweight championship.

The Costa Rican returned to the ring on April 17 at the Casino Fiesta in Alajuela, Costa Rica. She overcame Mexican Martha Patricia Lara Gaytán for the crown.

Gabriels won via a TKO in the second round. After an incisive attack on the Mexican, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

She made the record books for all time by becoming the first female boxer of her country to win the world heavyweight title.

The 38-year-old had won world titles at the lower limit. She then aimed for the top division.

HEAVYWEIGHT TO INDIA

In other WBC news, Professional boxing in India is about to get a massive boost with the formation of the WBC India championships.

Under the umbrella of the World Boxing Council, they will offer a platform of cosmetic success for aspiring boxers in India.

The inaugural WBC India champion will go to two of the country’s finest lightweight boxers. The right to be crowned.

Chandni Mehra is set to face off against Suman Kumari. They contest the WBC India lightweight title. LZ Boxing promotions will host this historic moment for boxing in India.

Mehra goes into the championship showdown with a professional record of seven fights and two losses.

That’s since turning to the pro ranks in 2018. For her part, Kumari is 4-3-1 in her professional boxing career.

LZ founder Parm Goraya stated, “I’ve been a boyhood fan of the WBC, their Champions. The beautiful green/gold belt growing up in England.

“On a professional level, I’m totally honored to be given the WBCs first-ever Indian Championship fight at my inaugural event on 1 May 2021.

“Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari are two great female ambassadors. Not only for girls and women in life but boxing.

On behalf of the World Boxing Council, its President Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC Board of Governors wished the best of luck for this ground-breaking encounter in Indian boxing history.