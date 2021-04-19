Regis Prograis calls for result change after Oscar-winning performance

Triller

Former world champion Regis Prograis aims to get a technical decision victory changed to a knockout after some less-than-professional antics by his opponent.

Ivan Redkach, not one to shy away from controversy, took a blow to his side and went down writhing in agony. He claimed the shot was low.

The super lightweight eventually had to be stretched out of the arena for treatment. Prograis got the victory.

But that’s not all. Replays indicate that Redkach took the punch nowhere near his family jewels. Since then, he’s been the subject of widespread ridicule.

Prograis now wants the outcome altered to give him a 22nd career knockout.

“I want that decision changed to a KO on my record. That wasn’t low. That’s bull—,” said Prograis.

Shout out to @triller for the event. Sorry to all my fans for the outcome of my fight. Wasn’t what I expected 😐 pic.twitter.com/nvIXzxf4uy — Rougarou (@RPrograis) April 18, 2021

Instantly becoming a meme on social media, Redkach faces a job regaining respect from the fans after an Oscar-worthy performance.

The consensus is that he knew full well it wasn’t low. But once he sold that fact, there was no turning back for him.

It’s a shame he forgot that there are instant replays and slow-motion, which show precisely where the punch landed.

Maybe he knew his time in the fight would come to an end shortly, so he wanted a way out – who knows?

Regarding Regis Prograis, many told him not to complain. This scenario erupted because he decided to compete on a show struggling to get any credit with legitimate boxing fans since its inception.

Even the Mike Tyson fight took criticism, and the ex-heavyweight champion has since walked out on Triller.

Several bouts took fire this time around – not just one.

Steve Cunningham of Philadelphia toppled MMA champion Frank Mir of Las Vegas by unanimous decision.

Joe Fournier of London is now 9-0 with nine KO’s after he stopped music sensation “Reykon” (Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono) with a third-round TKO.

Earlier in the evening, two other undercard bouts went the distance, with unanimous decisions going to Brooklyn’s Junior Younan (15-0-1, 10 KOs) over Jeyson Minda of Quito, Ecuador.

Quinton Randall, Houston (8-0, 2 KOs), won against William Jackson of Cincinnati.

The evening included Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and the exclusive world premiere of the hip hop supergroup Mt.

Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40) performed together for their first time.