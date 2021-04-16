Premier Boxing Champions drops huge Showtime schedule, causes frenzy

Premier Boxing Champions did what they always do year upon year under Al Haymon’s guidance and drop bombs on the boxing fans in one huge load.

This year, despite a pandemic tailing off and vaccinations happening around the world, was no different.

Fans have been waiting for the announcement, and they were not disappointed.

Highlights include Gervonta Davis moving up to 140 pounds, Jermell Charlo aiming to unify at 154 pounds fully, and a bantamweight unification mini-tournament.

Obviously excited to reveal their lineup, Showtime definitely brought the fire.

“SHOWTIME Sports and Premier Boxing Champions today unveiled a loaded five-month boxing schedule of nine high-stakes world championship events beginning Saturday, May 15, live on SHOWTIME,” they pointed out.

“The schedule delivers two events per month through August. Thirteen matchups have been announced thus far, with no less than seven world title fights and 12 fighters defending undefeated records.

“The lineup features many of boxing’s best young fighters taking on career-defining challenges in their primes.

“All fights on the schedule will take place before a live audience, keeping with applicable local COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The SHOWTIME boxing schedule features eight editions of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING and one premier SHOWTIME PPV event, all presented by Premier Boxing Champions.”

Kicking off on May 15, the run continues into the fall.

PBC is yet to confirm their PBC on FOX portion that will include Errol Spence Jr. and many more.

PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS – SUMMER SCHEDULE

MAY 15 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa, WBC Super Bantamweight World Title Fight

Danny Roman vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco, Super Bantamweight Fight

o Xavier Martinez vs. Abraham Montoya, WBASuper Featherweight Fight

MAY 29 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire, WBC Bantamweight World Title Fight

Subriel Matias vs. Batyrzhan Jukembayev, IBF Super Lightweight Title Eliminator

JUNE 19 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel, WBC Middleweight World Title Fight

JUNE 26 – SHOWTIME PPV

Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios, WBA Super Lightweight World Title Fight

Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario, WBC Junior Middleweight Title Eliminator

JULY 3 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Chris Colbert vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, WBA Super Featherweight Interim Title Fight

JULY 17 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño, Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO Junior Middleweight World Title Unification Fight

AUGUST 14 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero, WBO Bantamweight World Title Fight

AUGUST 28– SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui, WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator

SEPTEMBER 11 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Stephen Fulton, Jr. vs. winner of Nery-Figueroa, Super Bantamweight World Title Unification Fight