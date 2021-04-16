Deontay Wilder confirms he will continue boxing to “show his greatness”

Frank Micelotta / FOX Sports

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will continue to participate in the sport, something World Boxing News reported earlier this month.

“The Bronze Bomber” was the subject of YouTube falsehoods on a potential retirement that WBN quickly cleared up through co-manager Shelly Finkel.

Wilder has since confirmed the Tyson Fury defeat will not be his fight after discussing the possible downfall in boxing popularity recently.

“It has a lot to do with the politics of boxing. Period,” Wilder told the We Might Need Counseling Podcast. “Boxing is a dirty business, man.

“Some people would say it’s a business, but it’s a good business when you are making money. I guess everyone is happy when they are making money.

“It’s a money-driven business. I’m not going to bash my sport, although I speak facts of it. It’s a monster of a sport.”

Skirting over his intentions to remain a professional boxer for the foreseeable future, the 35-year-old added: “We in it for a reason.

“I love it. I’m in love with it. But trust is hard to come by because it’s money. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

“It’s a sport that I love, and I’m going to continue to do it and show my greatness in it.

“I got a lot of things that I want to do in this sport. But politics play a big part in certain things happening.

“Management, promotion companies. Certain guys don’t want their fighters to fight certain guys because they plan for their guys.

“It’s a lot that goes on,” he concluded.

DEONTAY WILDER COMEBACK

WBN believes a Premier Boxing Champions heavyweight contender will be in Wilder’s future before a massive Pay Per View event at the back end of 2021.

Another ex-world ruler. Andy Ruiz Jr. is on the table for Wilder should he successfully come through his next opponent.

Alternatively, Wilder may wish to see how Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola plays out and immediately return for the big PPV headliner.

Having been out of the ring since February 2020, this may not be a good idea for the man with a 93% knockout ratio.

Expect something official from Wilder in the coming weeks as the American puncher revamps his coaching team.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.