Female boxer Desiree Jamison twerks for crowd after winning pro debut

Boxer twerk – Desiree Jamison made a memorable but unconventional start to her pro career as the super welterweight defeated Nina Gallegos in Atlanta.

The 31-year-old, now based in Georgia after being born in Alabama, took every round of four in her first outing in the paid ranks.

Upon completing the victory and being declared the winner, Jamison duly gave the crowd more than they bargained for.

She proceeded to give a twerking display that had the fans a little bemused, to say the least.

One way to celebrate.

DESIREE JAMISON OFF AND RUNNING

Jamison improves to 1-0 as Gallegos lost for the seventh time without having her hand raised.

As always, Elie Seckbach was on hand with a camera to capture the event as it happened.