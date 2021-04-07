President Biden blasts 40,000 fans at MLB as Canelo faces key fortnight

POTUS / Ed Mulholland

Canelo Alvarez will be keeping his fingers crossed after President Biden branded a recent Texas gathering of 40,00 fans irresponsible.

The Mexican faces a critical two weeks to decide whether almost 70,000 fans can attend his scheduled fight with Billy Joe Saunders.

Plans are afoot to stage the mass gathering despite Texas having the second-worst total number of coronavirus cases in the United States.

Texas is still showing over 3,000 cases per day in their latest seven-day average. This scenario is the same level of infection as the whole of Saunders’ home country of the UK.

Governor Greg Abbott opened up entirely against the CDC and the guidelines of the President. Evidence of which came starkly from the recent Major League Baseball opener.

The Texas Rangers held the first sell-out capacity gathering of fans since 2019. The state believes the pandemic is over.

Globe Life Field officially announced attendance of 38 283 to their Monday game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Many didn’t wear masks, something that Abbott has not mandated – again going against the CDC advice.

PRESIDENT BIDEN

President Joe Biden aired his worry over the happening.

“Well, that’s a decision they made. I think it’s a mistake,” President Biden told ESPN.

“They should listen to Dr. (Anthony) Fauci. Listen to the scientists and the experts. But I think it’s not responsible.”

Globe Life Field is at full capacity today. The Texas Rangers are the first team to allow 100% capacity since the pandemic began (via @SamGannon87)pic.twitter.com/DTtLqx00Zt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2021

We are not out of the woods yet, and a third wave is surging in Europe. The United States is said to be two or three weeks behind Europe in terms of the case trends.

But with the Texas Rangers super-spreader, it will only be telling in the next two weeks how bad the situation could be.

The vaccine roll-out is going well, although it does not stop people from catching or spreading the virus.

Therefore, a third wave is still possible – especially if worrying variants found in every state can evade the vaccine effects.







CANELO ALVAREZ HOPE

Canelo will be keeping his fingers crossed that the population will be safe from severe disease in the next fortnight. That’s to justify the biggest attendance of fans at Dallas Cowboys Stadium through the whole pandemic.

If Texas remains lower than at its terrifying peak and keeps falling, many other states will be able to follow their lead.

For now, it’s simply a waiting game. Furthermore, nobody knows what will happen.

Fingers crossed. What happens next?

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020. WBN is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.