Anthony Joshua vs. Francis NGannou – You might just see it happen

Fresh from UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou stating his desire to fight Tyson Fury one day, promoter Eddie Hearn has thrown his fighters’ names in the hat.

Ngannou recently outlined that he’d like to box one day as it’s his ‘first love.’ Fury would be a solid challenge for “The Predator.”

But Hearn believes Ngannou versus Anthony Joshua would be a worldwide attraction and would love to see two champions of their code go at it.

Alternatively, the Matchroom boss would be open to Dillian Whyte heading back to the cage following his previous exploits.

Whyte used to be a handy kickboxer. Therefore, Hearn can see dollar signs in a Ngannou vs. Whyte boxing/MMA/Kickboxing double.

“AJ wants to be the best, but he also wants to do different things once he meets his goals,” Hearn told The AK and Barak Show in his weekly report. “So a fight with Francis Ngannou isn’t impossible.

“Just like Katie Taylor vs. Cyborg or Nunes potentially.”

On Ngannou vs. Whyte, the current interim WBC ruler, Hearn added: “I love Francis NGannou.

“We almost had a presser with Dillian Whyte and him, but the UFC shut that down after we taped it. We do have the footage, though.

“I would love to see a double matchup with NGannou and Dillian Whyte. One in the cage and one out of it. Ditto for Taylor and Nunes.”







FRANCIS NGANNOU FUTURE

Right now, Ngannou has the world at his fists after battering Stipe Miocic to claim the coveted belt. Several offers have come his way already.

Facing Joshua or Whyte would get the attention of the planet but at the moment seem a million miles away from ever coming to reality.

