Bad Man: Star Boxing sign 19-0 middleweight Baiden Hasso

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing is pleased to announce the signing of well regarded middleweight, BADIEN “BAD MAN” HASSO (19-0 10KO’s). Badien first laced up the gloves at the age of 9 and quickly realized that he was a skilled combatant.

His skills were showcased internationally as he represented Germany multiple times as an amateur. Rated in the top of his weight class, Badien finished as the runner-up twice in the German Amateur Championships. Finishing with an impressive amateur record of 68-5-1 before turning professional at the young age of 19 in 2014.

Born in Shekhan, Iraq in 1994, Badien grew up with three brothers and four sisters. Badien’s father is a member of the Kurdish Democratic Party. In an effort to escape the regime of Saddam Hussein, Badien and his family fled Iraq for Oberhausen, Germany.

While in Germany, Badien helped in the creation of the Yezidi Women’s Peshmerga Unit, an all women militia formed in Iraq in 2015 to protect the Yazidi community from attacks. Baiden’s parents eventually were able to return to Iraq where his father is one of the leaders of the Shingal region.

Since turning pro, Badien’s unique journey continued, fighting in Germany, Mexico and the United States. Setting his sites on a world title run, Badien teamed up with trainer Dwight Yarde, and has been training out of Henderson, Nevada ever since.

Badien had this to say about signing with Star Boxing, “Big thanks to Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing. I look forward to taking the middleweight division by storm and showing the world what we Kurds are all about!”

“Exciting times for middleweight contender Badien Hasso” said Badien’s trainer, DWIGHT YARDE. “We look forward to a long and prosperous journey to the top with Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing.”

Star Boxing CEO, JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about the signing, “Badien is a young, talented fighter with an incredible life journey that brought him to the United States all because of boxing. We are excited to add Badien to our talented roster. We believe in his abilities and look forward to watching him rise the ranks of a stellar middleweight division.”