Lack of interest could scupper Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook Pay Per View plan

Former champions Amir Khan and Kell Brook are looking to cash in before they both retire with a long-awaited welterweight clash in the UK.

The trouble is it may be far too late for the pair to do big numbers on Pay Per View.

Khan and Brook are both well past their sell-by-date and have mainly been inactive on the world scene apart from bad stoppage defeats to Terence Crawford.

Boasting five and three losses apiece, Khan and Brook would hope the UK fans show loyalty in purchasing a fight seven or eight years after it should have happened.

Well, it worked for Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015. So why not?

The British fans are at the end of their rope with constant talk of the fight without it ever coming close to happening.

Now, with both standing no chance of gaining another world title shot, they are looking to charge those who patiently waited almost a decade to watch them on Sky Sports Box Office.

It’s a bit of a kick in the teeth, to be fair to the UK contingent.

Brook has never been the same since Gennadiy Golovkin battered him in 2016, followed by Errol Spence inflicting more damage.

As for Khan, the Canelo fight at middleweight took all the wind out of his sails months before Brook faced GGG.

Five years on, they are in talks to potentially stage their PPV with a price mark in the region of £24.95 ($35).

Considering they have nowhere left to go in their careers, it does seem they are now backed into a corner and have no choice but to fight.

It could be a case of fooling me once for those punters willing to fork out for the delayed event.

AMIR KHAN or KELL BROOK vs BENN

Alternatively, both have Conor Benn on their cases. A rising and undefeated 147-pounder on his way up.

Benn, son of British legend Nigel, recently mentioned both in his pre-fight interview for ex-Khan opponent Samuel Vargas.

“I’m not overlooking Vargas, but what doors open after him?

“I want a big domestic fight still. Someone that I can take that experience off. The Amir Khans, the Kell Brooks. The Josh Kelly fight is still there if he’s still fighting.







“The Amir Khan fight would be one hell of a fight. That would be a great British clash.

“Amir Khan was a fighter I looked up to, and so was Kell Brook. Why not put me in with one of them after Vargas?”

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay.

