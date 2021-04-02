Triller Fight Club card complete ahead of April 17 Pay Per View

Triller Fight Club today announced the completion of a world-class lineup of boxing for its April 17 event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the addition of Cincinnati native William Jackson (13-2-2, 5 KOs), who will oppose Quinton Randall (Houston, 7-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Triller Fight Club (www.trillerfightclub.com) is a partnership between leading music and social media platform Triller and Snoop Dogg, and is spearheaded by visionary producer Ryan Kavanaugh.

Jackson, who began his professional boxing career in 2008, has developed a strong fan following in his native Cincinnati, the location of nearly all of his bouts. The matchup with Randall represents a return to the ring for Jackson, who last competed in 2017, when he battled Tre’Sean Wiggins to a draw.

Jackson joins a card featuring Regis Prograis (New Orleans) battling Ivan Redkach (Shostka, Ukraine); and heavyweight MMA Bad Boy Frank Mir (Las Vegas) opposing Steve Cunningham (Philadelphia).

Other matchups on the April 17 card include Joe Fournier (London) challenging music icon and worldwide star Reykon (Envigado, Colombia); super middleweight Junior Younan (Brooklyn, N.Y.) vs. Jeyson Minda (Quito, Ecuador/Salem, Mass.); and middleweight Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (Baltimore) vs. Francisco Torres (Buenos Aires).

The lineup for the four-hour Pay Per View show, Triller Fight Club’s first in a series of 2021 special events, will include performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and the exclusive world premiere of the hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40) performing for their first time ever together. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus will lead and direct the creative storytelling for the Triller Fight Club event.

In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop also provides strategic counsel to Triller Fight Club, helping to select fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events. An entertainment expert who has successfully maneuvered through a range of projects in a variety of different fields, Snoop secured his spot as a fan favorite during Triller’s first sporting event, Tyson vs. Jones.

Triller Fight Club, April 17, 2021 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Bout Schedule as of April 1, 2021

Main event:

Jake Paul, Cleveland (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Ben Askren, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (pro debut/boxing, 19-2-0, 6 Kos/MMA), 8 rounds, cruiserweight



Undercard:

Regis Prograis, New Orleans (25-1, 21 KOs) vs. Ivan Redkach, Shostka, Ukraine (23-5, 18 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Steve Cunningham, Philadelphia (29-9-1, 13 KOs), vs. Frank Mir, Las Vegas (pro debut/boxing, 18-11-0, 14KOs/MMA), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Joe Fournier, London (8-0, 8 KOs), vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono (“Reykon”), Envigado, Colombia (pro debut), 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Junior Younan, Brooklyn (15-0-1, 10 KOs), vs. Jeyson Minda, Quito, Ecuador (14-4-1, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Lorenzo Simpson, Baltimore (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Francisco Torres (Buenos Aires, 16-3-1) 8 rounds, middleweight

Quinton Randall, Houston (7-0, 2 KOs) vs William Jackson, Cincinnati (13-2-2, 2 KOs)8 rounds, welterweight