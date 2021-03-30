New Matchroom, Frank Warren UK rivals Wasserman acquire Sauerland

A new UK rival in Wasserman Boxing has transpired from a takeover of well-known promoters Team Sauerland consisting of brothers Kalle and Nisse Sauerland.

WBN received a confirmation from Wasserman of their huge move in the sport as they plot a big stake in future events moving forward.

Eyeing the UK market in particular, Wasserman Boxing aims to be challenging the likes of Matchroom Boxing and Frank Warren.

The information read:

Wasserman has announced the acquisition of Team Sauerland, one of the world’s leading boxing promoters. The deal also catalyzes the creation of WASSERMAN BOXING.

An exciting new boxing-focused marketing and promotions offering within Wasserman’s industry leading global sports’ company.

This addition is also a major statement of Wasserman’s intent within the Boxing industry. Thereby supplementing its internationally acclaimed representation business.

Wasserman comprises 2000 plus clients across 42 different sports. They include renowned names such as Steven Gerrard, Russell Westbrook, Rickie Fowler, Megan Rapinoe, Marshawn Lynch, and Jamie Vardy.

In 1978 by Hall of Fame legend Wilfried Sauerland, Team Sauerland is led by brothers Kalle & Nisse Sauerland has been a leading presence in world boxing for over five decades.

They have promoted more than 50 world champions across multiple weight classes.

Their history within the sport is unrivaled. They’ve promoted thousands of championship events worldwide – breaking box office records in Europe, Asia, Africa, the US, and Latin America.

During this time that has worked with top fighters such as David Haye, Evander Holyfield, and Mikkel Kessler. Plus, current World Champion Mairis Briedis. Also, Filip Hrgovic and Chris Eubank Jr.

This new announcement has greatly enhanced Wasserman’s current Boxing division’s reputation, having successfully represented several leading athletes, including former super middleweight world champion George Groves and London 2012 medalist Anthony Ogogo.

Casey Wasserman, Chairman and CEO of Wasserman said, “We are delighted to welcome Kalle, Nisse, and their team to Wasserman. Their expertise and history within the sport are unrivaled. We are incredibly excited about the formation of Wasserman Boxing.

“We believe that together we can make a positive contribution to the boxing industry. And we plan to deliver world-class promotions and shows to fans around the world.

Kalle Sauerland said, “We believe Wasserman is the ideal company to not only develop what we’ve achieved at Sauerland but take it to the next level. My brother Nisse and I have been big admirers of what they do. Quite simply, they’re the best.

“The thought of having the power of Wasserman and our Boxing expertise should excite the fighters, the TV companies, and most importantly, the fans, in what is going to be an adventurous future for the sport. We are going to take this to a whole new level.”

Nisse Sauerland: We are extremely excited to be joining forces with Wasserman. They are industry leaders. Unmatched in the marketing and representation of the biggest names and events in the world of sport.

“Working together, through Wasserman Boxing, we will provide fighters with life-changing opportunities and boxing fans with unforgettable fights and events.”







Dean Baker, EVP and Managing Executive, Global Football and Boxing, said, “When the opportunity presented itself to expand our Boxing business, it seemed a very appealing prospect. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved in Boxing at Wasserman within a relatively short period.

“I’ve personally known and worked with the Sauerland brothers for several years.

“Their hard work, commitment, combined with their experience in Boxing and ability to put on spectacular events is unparalleled.

“I look forward to adding what we can deliver at Wasserman to create another exciting chapter for Boxing, particularly in the UK”.