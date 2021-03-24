Eddie Hearn ‘confident of full-house’ for Canelo’s Covid ‘super spreader’

Stacey Verbeek

Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn have reported that over 20,000 ticket sales for what many believe will be a giant ‘super spreader’ of Covid-19 on May 8th.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has opened up the state against Federal advice, and Canelo Promotions has jumped on that notion.

They plan to cram over 60,000 fans inside the AT & T Stadium. Once over, it could be a future nightmare for cases of coronavirus.

Releasing a statement, Matchroom labeled the turn of events a “record-breaker” as they confirmed the news.

The show will be the most attended staging in America since Covid killed over half a million people in the United States.

“We sold over 20,000 tickets on a record-breaking day one of the limited pre-sale for the blockbuster unification showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday, May 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, live worldwide on DAZN,” they said.

“Canelo fights at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for the second time in his career. He returns to his traditional Cinco De Mayo weekend date after Covid robbed him of that in 2020.

“The Mexican superstar is aiming to take a massive step to become the first 168lb undisputed champion from his homeland. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as if he hands Saunders a first career defeat and takes his WBO crown, just one piece of the puzzle will remain.

“Saunders, who will be completing his training camp in Las Vegas, will be looking to stop the rot for British fighters facing Canelo.

“He aims to grab the biggest win of his career to date against the 30-year-old. It’s an occasion that has already captured the attention of fight fans.

“Promoter Eddie Hearn believes we’re heading for something special on May 8.”







EDDIE HEARN

“Today, we have seen record-breaking numbers. It promises to be a huge celebration on Cinco De Mayo weekend,” said Hearn.

“Canelo fighting on Cinco De Mayo has become a staple of the boxing calendar. I am honored to be promoting this captivating fight at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“With one more day of pre-sale to go before the tickets go on general sale on Thursday morning, I am confident that we’re going to have a full house in the Lone Star state for one of the most important fights of 2021.”

WBN will not be attending. We advise people to follow the CDC guidelines.

Wear a mask, social distance, and save lives.