Why the heavyweight division needs a Deontay Wilder comeback

The heavyweight division needs Deontay Wilder back as all the recent talk is regarding an undisputed title clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Wilder, pre-Fury defeat, was undoubtedly the most exciting puncher in the 200-pounds plus weight class. Without him, there is considerably less energy.

The same gets written about Andy Ruiz Jr., But he’s now on the road to returning against Chris Arreola on April 24th.

Boxing awaits an official announcement from the ‘Bronze Bomber,’ who, as WBN reported, could eventually face Ruiz in a blockbuster battle on FOX PBC Pay Per View.

Potential opponents will almost certainly come from the Premier Boxing Champions roster for Wilder. WBN has already predicted Charles Martin, Robert Helenius, and Adam Kownacki as being in the frame.

Mediation with Fury has delayed and not helped get Wilder back to action, although the ‘Alabama Slammer’ does seem content to take some time out with his family.

A lack of activity on social media and interaction with his fans had led to retirement rumors. Co-manager Shelly Finkel dismissed them when contacted by World Boxing News, though.

For now, Wilder is looking at a summer return, with a headliner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a distinct possibility.

DEONTAY WILDER REDEMPTION

All roads could then lead to a Las Vegas US super-fight with Ruiz by the end of 2021. It’s a fight that could be a final eliminator for a world title redemption shot.

To ultimately secure that spot, Wilder may be ordered to fight the winner of Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2. The WBC is considering the move after this weekend’s rematch.

That could be the major reason for Wilder’s decision to wait on the sidelines. Whoever wins from Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 would be an ideal route to gaining the chance to fight for his old world title.







Stating via Instagram live that he wants to face a foe he’s never met before. Wilder has previously eyed both Povetkin and Whyte.

Wilder’s Russian tour fell through a few years back due to an adverse finding in Povetkin’s test. At the same time, we all know the long-winded situation with Whyte.

Whoever eventually does step inside those ropes with Wilder could be in for a brutal onslaught. Wilder has over a year’s worth of pent-up frustration to detonate when he finally throws a punch in anger.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.