Mike Tyson walks away from Triller as Canelo Alvarez blasts KO mismatch

Former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson will no longer work with Triller after his record-breaking clash with Roy Jones Jr. last year.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ teamed up with the new platform in a multi-million-pound deal. Since then, Tyson has blasted ‘BS’ about his next fight.

Tyson could battle Evander Holyfield in a trilogy event after their 1997 ‘Bite Fight,’ although Tyson says Triller Fight Club take the reigns.

“Just to be clear, there is no Tyson with Triller fight,” stated Tyson in an irked statement.

“I don’t know any Triller executives personally. I don’t have a deal with Triller or any head executive representing them for the next event.

“I’m a partner in Legends Only League, and my next event is with my league.

“I will never do another event or any business with thriller, so anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn’t true.

“I am not with or ever will be with Triller’s Fight Club,” he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Those words come on the back of a chat with pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez on his Hotboxin’ Podcast.

During the interview, in which Canelo sat alongside trainer Eddy Reynoso, Canelo said he didn’t agree with some of the fights Triller staged.

The one involving a YouTuber and NBA star Nate Robinson was particularly concerning. The shocking knockout featured on Tyson’s undercard for the Jones event.

“People can do whatever they want in this life,” said Alvarez. “I’m okay with that.

“People can live the way they want to. I can’t control what they do, but they gave the basketball player (Nate Robinson) the license to box. (YouTuber) almost killed him.

“This isn’t a game. You can die in there, you can leave your life in there. That’s the only problem, but people can do whatever they want.”







MIKE TYSON & TRILLER

It’s not clear whether that dangerous and sickening stoppage had anything to do with Tyson’s Triller exit. But the move is a damaging blow to Triller’s plans moving forward.

Tyson put Triller on the map. Without him, it’s hard to see which former legend can take over those reigns.

Undisputed lightweight king Teofimo Lopez has a one-bout deal with Triller. Reports he would co-feature with Mike Tyson are now out of the window.