Saul Sanchez vs Frank Gonzalez on Boxeo Telemundo this Friday

Boxeo Telemundo, the #1 boxing program among Hispanics and longest-running sports show in Spanish-language television, returns this Friday with a WBA Fedecentro Super Bantamweight title bout featuring former division champion Saul “The Beast” Sanchez of Encino, California against Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez of Miami, FL. Boxeo Telemundo will air live on Telemundo at 12am ET/11pm C from the Bryan Glazer JCC center in Tampa, FL.

Sanchez (15-1 8 KOs) returns to Telemundo for the second time in his career after an impressive performance in last year’s fall series when he wiped out favorite Daniel Lozano in just one round. Sanchez returns to the ring dropping back to the bantamweight division where he hopes to gain a title opportunity. On the other side of the ring, Gonzalez (8-1 4 KOs) looks to gain traction in the boxing scene in what will be his first regional title fight in his career.

Boxeo Telemundo’s new host, Karim Mendiburu, will anchor the show alongside Andres Bermudez calling the action and Jorge Calvo providing match analysis. To complement the live bout coverage, they will be joined by Claudia Trejos who debuts this week as commentator on the show.

As special guests, Boxeo Telemundo will also welcome Teofimo Lopez and his opponent George Kambosos to speak about their upcoming fight. Lopez has held the IBF title since 2019 as well as the WBA, WBO and Ring magazine titles since defeating Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020. Kambosos is the IBF mandatory challenger for Lopez. In addition, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez will appear on the show to speak about his much-anticipated bout.

Leading to Friday, Boxeo Telemundo will provide an extensive lineup of content across the Telemundo Deportes app, TelemundoDeportes.com and social media including Boxeo Telemundo: En Esta Esquina, featuring an interview with Oscar De La Hora and Boxeo Telemundo.

Plus, a social livestream on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to be produced Friday evening from the studio just before the broadcast, to recap the week’s action and what’s coming.TelemundoDeportes.com will also feature profiles on each fighter prior to every event, followed by special reports from the weigh-in on Thursday, via social media platforms.

In addition, Boxeo Telemundo: Entre las Cuerdas, continues every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook bringing the latest combat sports news.

Debuting in 1989, Boxeo Telemundo has grown to become the #1 boxing sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across the broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.”

Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first pro boxing title on “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other notable Champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.