Larry Merchant talks Floyd Mayweather spat, ‘washed-up’ Manny Pacquiao

HBO

Former HBO broadcaster and long-time boxing legend Larry Merchant has discussed his spat with Floyd Mayweather and called Manny Pacquiao ‘washed-up’.

Merchant, who interviewed fighters and commentated on bouts between 1978 and 2012 before retirement, aired his views recently.

The Hall of Famer had a famous argument with Mayweather after his fight with Miguel Cotto in 2012. It proved to be one of his last appearances in the role.

Uttering the immortal words, ‘if I were fifty years younger, I’d kick your a**’ to Mayweather, Merchant secured his place in the sport’s history.

On Pacquiao, Merchant believes the Filipino legend should be retired by now. He also had a strong opinion on Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield III.

Tyson and Holyfield could face off for a third time at the ages of 54 and 58. Merchant, predictably, has zero interest.

LARRY MERCHANT on FLOYD MAYWEATHER

• Received an apology from Floyd Mayweather over their previous exchanges.

• New guys in the sport are bringing excitement. But have a lot to prove to enter the realm of the elite fighters of the past.

• There is so much money to be made on the elite level of boxing today with many different promoters that depend on them.







TYSON vs. HOLYFIELD

• Has zero excitement for a 54-year-old Mike Tyson facing the 58-year-old Evander Holyfield.

• Everyone is out to make the best money they can, and this has happened all the time in boxing.

MANNY PACQUIAO

• Everyone wants to fight Manny Pacquiao because that’s where the money is and because he is a bit washed up and more vulnerable to defeat.

• Fighters today are afraid of losing.

• Feels like he was right there with Muhammed Ali because he was always on television, and there are many tales to tell about him.

