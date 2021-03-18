Deontay Wilder could face interim champ Alexander Povetkin for WBC #1

Deontay Wilder looks set to be put forward for a final eliminator that could secure a trilogy with champion Tyson Fury.

WBN believes the World Boxing Council will order Wilder to face interim champion Alexander Povetkin if he comes through Dillian Whyte this month.

Povetkin and Whyte are set to rumble again on March 27.

If the Russian can repeat his last August feat when he knocked Whyte out, Wilder comes into the picture as the WBC number one contender.

In the latest March WBC Ratings, Wilder retained his place at the helm despite being shunned by champion Tyson Fury for a contracted third encounter.

The situation means ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is in the way of Povetkin (or Whyte) challenging Fury – even with the interim title in their possession.

WBC chiefs will meet soon to discuss the mandatory matter. WBN sees no other outcome but for Wilder to be ratified for the interim title next.

It will be some small consolation for the American puncher after Fury negated their initial deal.

‘The Gypsy King’ won’t tackle Wilder for the third time after shocking allegations of cheating aimed against him.

Fury is entirely focused on Anthony Joshua these days and looks forward to pocketing two eight-figure checks from a two-fight saga.

DEONTAY WILDER

As for Wilder, a three-man shortlist of fellow-PBC heavyweights seems to be the natural progression as the 35-year-old bids to get back in the win column.

One of Robert Helenius, Adam Kownacki, or Charles Martin should be in the opposite corner by the late spring.

It’s then on to Povetkin or Whyte, both of who have unfinished business with Deontay Wilder.

Povetkin tested positive to scupper a scheduled Russian encounter. In contrast, Whyte waiting over 600 days for his shot, which ultimately never came.

Back then, Wilder had bigger fish to fry.







WBC Heavyweight Ratings – March 2021

Champion: Tyson Fury

Interim: Alexander Povetkin

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine

3 Luis Ortiz Cuba

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM

6 Dillian Whyte Jamaica/GB

7 Joseph Parker New Zealand

8 Michael Hunter US

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Charles Martin US

11 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

12 Agit Kabayel Germany

13 Tony Yoka France

14 Frank Sanchez Cuba AMERICAS *CBP/P

15 Dereck Chisora GB VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.