Floyd Mayweather ‘blocks’ Davis-Lopez, Oscar De La Hoya stops training

Lightweight king Teofimo Lopez wants to face Gervonta Davis as soon as possible but doesn’t see promoter Floyd Mayweather allowing the fight.

Lopez believes Mayweather will keep Davis out of reach for the immediate future as ‘The Takeover’ prepares beyond a mandatory defense.

The four-belt ruler also confirmed that Oscar De La Hoya was lined up for a fight but had stopped training when Triller made the offer.

Speaking on the Sirius XM Ak and Barak Show, Lopez discussed the ‘Tank’ fight, Floyd Mayweather, De La Hoya, and his Triller event.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

• Would love to fight and KO Tank Davis. Everyone thinks it would be 50-50, but it wouldn’t be.

• Doesn’t see Floyd Mayweather letting Tank come out and fight him.

• Takeover promotions will be used. It’s not going to be Tyson-Holyfield, but that would be the co-main if it were.

• The co-main would be Oscar De La Hoya, but he said he hasn’t been training.

• This fight could take place in Miami. Thinking about bringing Bad Bunny out.

MIESHA TATE

• Nunes is the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time.

• She continues to beat all of the best and be a dual champion.

• If you’re looking at all Shields’ resume, she’s probably the best cross combat fighter.

• Doesn’t have a built-in rivalry with boxing.

• As an athlete who’s trained w/ boxers, there’s definitely a difference between that sport and MMA.

• Claressa trusts herself as a fighter.

• Silva could compete in boxing but won’t win.

• Yan has to be aware of the rules. Sterling can’t take any blame. The outcome was fair.

• Expected a better performance from Izzy.







BRANDON ADAMS

• Fought in PR for the first time. Enjoyed it.

• Used the 7th round to pick his spots for attack with power.

• Hit Serhii Bohachuk and he did the Bambi dance.

• Didn’t feel like he needed a knockout to win.

• Felt like the referee affected his game plan by complaining about a body shot he delivered.

• Only way he was going to get hit is if he stood still.

• Had Ring City immediately hit him up after about another fight.

• Wants to stay at 154.

