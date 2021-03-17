Ex-Anthony Joshua sparring partner Joey Dawejko back in action April 3rd

Heavyweight favorite Joey Dawejko will take on veteran Brandon Spencer in the headline bout of big night of boxing on Saturday, April 3rd at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa.

The card is promoted by RDR Promotions.

Dawejko of Philadelphia, has a record of 20-8-4 with 11 knockouts.

The 30 year-old Dawejko is a former Junior World Amateur champion, and is now a 12 year-professional who has wins over Ricardo Johnson (1-0), John Lennox (6-0), Derric Rossy (28-7), Mark Rideout (4-0-2), Enobong Umolhette (9-2), Natu Visinia (11-1), Demetrius Banks (9-1) and Kelvin Nunez (15-0).

Dawejko is looking to get back in the win column as he is coming off a loss to undefeated contender Frank Sanchez on March 7, 2020 in Brooklyn.

Spencer of Augusta, Georgia has a record of 9-18-3 with six knockouts.

The 11 year-veteran has two wins over Dylan Courson (1-0) & (5-1).

In six-round bouts:

Nahir Albright (10-1, 4 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ battles Dante Cox (6-1, 4 KOs) of Elkridge, MD in a lightweight out.

New RDR Promotions signee Mark Dawson (7-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named shortly in a welterweight bout.

Benny Sinakin (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Afumwa King (2-1, 1 KO) of Bronx, NY in a light heavyweight affair.

Rasheen Brown (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a featherweight contest.

Mike Hilton (10-0, 7 KOs) of Trenton, NJ battles Twon Smith (3-4, 2 KOs) of Oklahoma City in cruiserweight fight.

Matthew Gonzalez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Ridgewood, New York will take Luis Eduardo Florez (25-18, 21 KOs) of Colombia in a welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Tahmir Smalls (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a welterweight fight.

Jahdon Ervin of St. Clair, PA will make his pro debut against Kareem Gladney (0-3) in a middleweight bout.



Tickets are $250 for VIP (Includes three hours of Food & Drink) $150 for Front Row; $100 for Ringside and $75 for General Admission and can be purchased from the fighters or emailing rricerivew@yahoo.com

1st Bell is at 7 PM

All Covid-19 Protocols will be followed, and masks must be worn at all times.