Ex-Floyd Mayweather aide thought Claressa Shields would sell 5k PPVs

Salita Promo

Former Floyd Mayweather assistant David Levi caused a stir on social media when the Subzero owner aired his views on the Claressa Shields Pay Per View.

Responding to ex-world champion and Mayweather Promotions member Ishe Smith’s comment on a rumor the fight sold a mere 10,000 PPV’s, Levi stated his belief that he thought the battle with Marie-Eve Dicaire would only sell 5,000 anyway.

Smith said: “10,000 buys, geesh! That’s no good, but that’s more a testament to what people think of women’s boxing.

“Not (Claressa) Shields as a whole. I don’t blame her for wanting to go MMA. For some reason, people support those women more.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER AIDE

Levi replied: “10,000 is about double what I thought it would do.”

Actual Pay Per View sales figures have not aired for the event, which took place on Friday, March 5th.

Shields won a unanimous decision to become the only two-weight undisputed champion to win four belts in two separate divisions, male or female.

WOMEN’S PAY PER VIEW

Salita Promotions and Mark Taffet, who co-promoted the fight, outlined in the aftermath that Shields vs. Dicaire outdid expectations.

“On the weekend of International Women’s Day, Claressa Shields accomplished another first for any man or woman in the long history of boxing.

“That coupled with her two Olympic Gold Medals and status as a three-division world champion, prove Claressa is a real-life Superwoman!

“From a young girl growing up in Flint to a woman winning her second undisputed world championship with the whole world watching, Claressa has showed what is possible for female athletes and for women’s boxing,” pointed out Salita.







“I am proud to be associated with women’s rights trailblazer Claressa Shields,” said Taffet.

“Just 25 years young and already accomplished, in the Olympics and the professional boxing ranks, what no man has ever done.

“Claressa continually uses her platform and broad shoulders to stand tall for all women. She demands equality across the board.

“Today and every day, men and women everywhere should stand beside Claressa. She transcends boxing and makes a true societal change.”

Women’s boxing is certainly making headway in altering attitudes. But saying that, Shields seems ready to leave behind her boxing career in favor of a run in MMA.